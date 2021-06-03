Ascot Appoints David Stewart VP  Corporate Development & Shareholder Communications

VANCOUVER, June 03, 2021 - Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) ("Ascot" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Stewart as VP-Corporate Development & Shareholder Communications effective immediately.



Derek White, President & CEO of Ascot, commented, "We are very pleased to have David join Ascot. He has covered Ascot as an equity research analyst since early 2019 and has been a strong supporter of our value proposition. Given David's background in mining engineering and equity research, his knowledge of the market and his familiarity with the Company, he will be a great addition to our team. We look forward to David playing a key role in helping the Company move towards production and ensuring our story continues to be effectively communicated to current and future shareholders."

Mr. Stewart has a decade of mining sector experience including both domestic and overseas mine development, operations and engineering, and five years of sell-side precious metals equity research. He was most recently VP & Analyst, Mining and Metals at Desjardins Securities, and including prior tenure at GMP Securities he has cumulatively covered 23 companies ranging from small-cap explorers to large-cap gold producers. He has visited both the Premier and Red Mountain properties as a part of his research. David's mining career began with Redpath Mining developing underground mine projects around the world, after which he worked at Barrick Gold's Hemlo operation where he was responsible for mine design, project execution, and expansion scoping study development. David is a licenced professional engineer in the province of Ontario and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining Engineering from Queen's University.

David Stewart, VP, Corporate Development, commented, "In just a few short years Ascot has emerged as one of the most attractive and de-risked gold development stories in Canada. I'm excited to now play a more meaningful role in Ascot's growth trajectory as we endeavour to become one of Canada's next gold producers and enhance value for all stakeholders."

About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on re-starting the past producing historic Premier gold mine, located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company continues to define high-grade resources for underground mining with the near-term goal of converting the underground resources into reserves, while continuing to explore nearby targets on its Premier/Dilworth and Silver Coin properties (collectively referred to as the Premier Gold Project). Ascot's acquisition of IDM Mining added the high-grade gold and silver Red Mountain Project to its portfolio and positions the Company as a leading consolidator of high-quality assets in the Golden Triangle.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company's web site at www.ascotgold.com, or for a virtual tour visit www.vrify.com under Ascot Resources.

