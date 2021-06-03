Menü Artikel
Roscan Gold Provides Regional Update: Intersects 17.34gpt over 4m at Walia, 3.38gpt over 12m at Kandiole North and 2.20gpt Gold over 31m at Moussala North

12:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, June 3, 2021 - RosCan Gold Corp. (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTC Pink: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drilling results from its Regional Targets, Walia, Kandiole North (KN1) and Moussala North (MO1) (Figure 1 and Figure 2). These results continue to demonstrate the potential of Roscan's overall land package beyond the more advanced targets, Mankouke South and Kabaya, and validate the exploration strategy over this major auriferous gold regional structure within the Kenieba window.

At Walia and Kandiolé North (KN1), mineralization now extends down to approximately 190m and 230m vertical meters, respectively. At the Moussala North (MO1) target, the majority of the diamond (DD) and Air Core (AC) holes has intercepted gold mineralization, which now has been tested to 120 vertical depth.

Drilling Highlights:

Walia (Air Core Holes)

  • 25.70 gpt gold over 2m from drill hole ACDBS21-1181 from 12m
  • 22.0 gpt gold over 2m from drill hole ACDBS20-946 from 0m
  • 17.34 gpt gold over 4m from drill hole ACDBS21-1287 from 12m
    • Including 33.80 gpt gold over 2m from 12m
  • 15.9 gpt gold over 2m from drill hole ACDBS21-1144 from 6m
  • 3.06 gpt gold over 16m from drill hole ACDBS21-1514 from 30m
    • Including 6.53 gpt gold over 6m from 34m

Kandiole North (Air Core Holes)

  • 3.38 gpt gold over 12m from drill hole ACKAN21-1402 from 18m
    • Including 7.78 gpt gold over 1m from 28m

Moussala North (Diamond and Air Core Holes)

  • 5.77 gpt gold over 10m from drill hole DDMOU21-007 from 120.1m
    • Including 11.17 gpt gold over 4m from 121.1m
    • And 2.56 gpt gold over 8m from drill hole DDMOU21-007 from 104.1m
  • 16.10 gpt gold over 1m from drill hole ACMOU21-583 from 21m
    • And 2.17 gpt gold over 6m from drill hole ACMOU21-583 from 160.1m
    • And 1.21 gpt gold over 12m from drill hole ACMOU21-583 from 117.0m
  • 2.20gpt gold over 31m from drill hole RCMOU21-003 from 22m
    • Including 9.58gpt gold over 3m from 27.0m

Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined, 2: Table 1 - Assay Highlights, 3: No top-cut 4: All holes are 270-degree Azimuth and -50-degree Inclination 5: 2m internal dilution.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "It is a very exciting time for us at Roscan as we unlock the value of our entire land package by advancing these recent discoveries at Walia, Kandiole North and Moussala North towards delineation of mineral resources. We have intersected gold mineralization in about 90% of the DD and RC holes drilled on all regional targets, which points to a very high success rate. This has increased strike and depth of these targets, creating a solid foundation to build additional ounces. The prospectivity of the Kandiole Project is now well demonstrated through high grade hits across multiple targets over our large 401.8 square km land package where there remain multiple compelling targets on trend yet to be tested.

These recent results continue to build our confidence that our Kandiole project will have the scale required for a potential standalone operation in a region noted for having many world class gold mines."

Walia Exploration Target

At Walia prospect, 72 AC holes intersected gold mineralization indicating the significant potential of this Target. Drilling results demonstrate a NE-SW gold trend over 1.5km which is part of a large scale regional structure and confirm the root of the termite mount geochemistry gold footprint. The mineralization interpretation based on a few reconnaissance deep holes displays a steep zone down to 190m vertical depth.

In addition, collection of grab samples of over 5gpt seems to suggest the occurrence of a parallel structures and new zone of mineralization. Our newly completed geophysical survey has also identified over several kilometers of magnetic conductive trend which relates to a major structural corridor in the northeastern corner of the Dabia South permit (Figure 4).

Kandiole North (KN1) Exploration Target

Hole DDKAN21-006 (Table 1) at Kandiole North has extended known mineralization down to 230m vertical depth from previously 110 m vertical depth. Gold mineralization of this hole ended in fresh rock. To date, all 7 diamond holes at KN1 have hit gold mineralization. This target remains open at depth as well as along strike over a kilometer at the border of the structural conductive zone from the VTEM airborne geophysics survey done by Roscan.

Moussala North Exploration (MO1) Target

All 36 holes have intersected gold mineralization (Table 1) which clearly identifies the upside potential at this target. It should be noted that all DD holes hit gold mineralization in fresh rock, including DDMOU21-007 with 5.77 gpt gold over 10m from 120.1m. Also, hole RCMOU21-003, which intersected 2.20gpt over 31m, ended with gold mineralization in fresh rock. The Moussala North target has now mineralization identified down to 120 vertical depth and over 120m strike (Figure 3), which remains open at depth and to the south of the target.

Gold mineralization at MO1 occurs within the meta sediment package mostly in coarse to breccia associated with albite-ankerite-biotite chlorite alteration, also containing high sulfides (pyrite). The mineralization is interrupted by a late dolerite sill. The mineralization seems to plunge towards the South, preventing gold signature detection from surficial AC holes.



Figure 1: Plan View of Walia, Kandiole North and Moussala Exploration Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/86268_10f4dc7e54741a2d_001full.jpg



Figure 2: Plan View of Walia, Kandiole North and Moussala Showing Assays

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/86268_10f4dc7e54741a2d_002full.jpg



Figure 3: Section at Moussala Showing Strike and Depth Potential

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/86268_10f4dc7e54741a2d_003full.jpg



Figure 4: Plan View at Walia Showing Strike Potential

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/86268_10f4dc7e54741a2d_008full.jpg



Figure 5: Plan View at Kandiole Showing Strike Potential

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/86268_10f4dc7e54741a2d_009full.jpg

Exploration

From a compilation of Termite mount geochemistry assays and the airborne geophysical survey interpretation, these high-priority Regional Targets have been prospected using inclined Air Core (AC) drilling method along the lines in a systematic fence pattern of 800 m by 50 m as the first test. When significant results are returned, such as seen at Southern Mankouke and now at Walia, Kandiole North and Moussala North, additional follow-up with infill AC fence drilling is done to define strike and grade consistency of mineralization to generate targets to be further assessed through Reverse Circulation and Diamond holes.

Drilling Contract and Analytical Protocol

Roscan uses Air Core (AC), Reverse Circulation (RC) and Diamond (DDH) types of drilling in the Kandiole Projects. The Air Core drilling is mainly applied to drill early exploration targets.

The samples are sent for preparation to the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and assayed at their analytical facilities for fire assay with atomic absorption finish and by gravimetric finish for grades above 10gpt Au.

Roscan applies industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program using reference materials, blanks, standards, and duplicates.

Table 1: Drillhole Dataset at Walia, Kandiole and Moussala

Walia - Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) gpt Au Comment
ACDBS20-517 2 4 2 4.53 Laterite
ACDBS20-536 12 14 2 0.69 Laterite
ACDBS20-642 18 20 2 0.52 Saprolite
ACDBS20-674 24 26 2 0.70 Saprolite
ACDBS20-680 18 20 2 0.74 Saprolite
ACDBS20-700 0 2 2 0.67 Laterite
ACDBS20-769 24 26 2 1.38 Saprolite
ACDBS20-878 2 4 2 0.54 Laterite
ACDBS20-904 20 30 10 1.33 Saprolite
ACDBS20-908 2 4 2 2.05 Laterite
ACDBS20-911 32 34 2 1.48 Saprolite
40 42 2 2.37 Saprolite
ACDBS20-946 0 2 2 22.0 Laterite
ACDBS20-972 16 18 2 0.73 Saprolite
ACDBS20-973 12 14 2 0.82 Saprolite
ACDBS20-986 10 12 2 5.07 Saprolite
ACDBS20-1007 26 36 10 1.70 Saprolite
ACDBS20-1008 8 10 2 0.68 Laterite
22 26 4 0.62 Saprolite
ACDBS20-1075 10 12 2 0.88 Saprolite
22 24 2 0.58 Saprolite
26 28 2 0.66 Saprolite
ACDBS20-1094 30 34 4 3.65 Saprolite
ACDBS20-1095 14 18 4 1.55 Saprolite
36 38 2 0.64 Saprolite
ACDBS20-1096 16 18 2 0.58 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1105 36 42 6 1.96 Saprolite
including 40 42 2 5.03 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1109 14 26 12 0.99 Saprolite
including 20 22 2 2.62 Saprolite
38 40 2 1.07 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1110 14 16 2 0.51 Saprolite
26 36 10 1.19 Saprolite
46 48 2 0.65 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1111 0 8 8 0.61 Laterite
26 28 2 1.27 Saprolite
42 48 6 0.64 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1144 6 8 2 15.90 Laterite
ACDBS21-1170 26 30 4 4.04 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1174 0 2 2 1.34 Laterite
ACDBS21-1176 38 40 2 0.61 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1177 24 26 2 3.04 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1180 6 10 4 0.70 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1181 12 14 2 25.70 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1182 40 42 2 2.86 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1184 8 10 2 0.85 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1186 0 2 2 1.37 Laterite
ACDBS21-1189 2 4 2 0.57 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1190 20 22 2 1.18 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1191 2 6 4 1.05 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1198 26 32 6 0.89 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1200 20 22 2 0.54 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1204 44 46 2 0.97 Saprock
ACDBS21-1206 10 12 2 0.77 Saprolite
24 26 2 0.57 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1210 40 42 2 0.83 Saprolite
46 48 2 0.75 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1211 18 20 2 0.58 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1216 8 14 6 1.51 Saprolite
42 44 2 0.88 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1217 0 2 2 0.74 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1218 2 4 2 1.26 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1226 26 32 6 0.78 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1237 32 34 2 0.81 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1238 0 4 4 1.25 Laterite-Saprolite
24 26 2 2.29 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1246 22 24 2 0.83 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1247 0 2 2 0.98 Laterite
ACDBS21-1249 10 12 2 0.54 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1287 12 16 4 17.34 Saprolite
including 12 14 2 33.80 Saprolite
30 32 2 0.70 Saprolite
36 40 4 1.69 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1288 48 50 2 0.52 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1289 4 6 2 0.58 Laterite
ACDBS21-1339 0 4 4 0.86 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1370 20 22 2 0.77 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1443 10 12 2 0.70 Laterite
ACDBS21-1461 38 52 14 0.59 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1462 10 12 2 0.95 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1463 14 18 4 0.79 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1465 14 38 24 1.09 Saprolite
including 34 36 2 4.89 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1513 64 66 2 0.76 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1514 30 46 16 3.06 Saprolite
including 34 40 6 6.53 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1515 0 12 12 1.38 Laterite
including 8 12 4 3.25 Laterite
ACDBS21-1540 0 2 2 1.21 Laterite
ACDBS21-1571 10 12 2 0.88 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1590 0 2 2 1.03 Laterite
ACDBS21-1632 2 4 2 0.51 Saprolite
12 16 4 2.06 Saprolite
ACDBS21-1690 28 30 2 0.76 Saprock
ACDBS21-1741 26 28 2 2.92 Saprock
ACDBS21-1743 22 24 2 0.61 Saprolite
DDDBS-21-27 176.5 177.5 1 0.60 Fresh Rock
186.5 187.5 1 0.5 Fresh Rock
DDDBS-21-28 39.2 40.2 1 1.0 Saprolite
53.2 54.2 1 0.50 Saprolite
99.2 100.2 1 4.16 Saprock
167.2 169.2 2 1.06 Fresh Rock
DDDBS-21-29 177.3 178.3 1 0.59 Fresh Rock
200.3 205.3 5 0.54 Fresh Rock
237.3 238.3 1 12.00 Fresh Rock
244.3 245.3 1 2.13 Fresh Rock
249.3 250.3 1 0.50 Fresh Rock
Kandiole - Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) gpt Au Comment
DDKAN21-006 229 230 1 0.59 Fresh Rock
256 257 1 0.53 Fresh Rock
275 279 4 2.56 Fresh Rock
283 284 1 0.80 Fresh Rock
288 289 1 3.08 Fresh Rock
300 304 4 1.63 Fresh Rock
DDKAN21-007 286.9 291.9 5 0.28 Fresh Rock
ACKAN21-1401 17 18 1 0.52 Saprolite
47 48 1 0.94 Saprolite
ACKAN21-1402 18 30 12 3.38 Saprolite
including 23 24 1 6.83 Saprolite
including 28 29 1 7.57 Saprolite
ACKAN21-1424 20 21 1 1.01 Saprolite
ACKAN21-1475 54 56 2 0.54 Saprock
ACKAN21-1481 10 12 2 1.09 Saprolite
Moussala - Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) gpt Au Comment
ACMou20-243 7 10 3 0.95 Saprolite
13 14 1 0.87 Saprolite
20 21 1 0.68 Saprock
ACMou20-244 19 20 1 0.53 Saprolite
ACMou20-267 6 7 1 0.57 Saprolite
ACMou20-364 0 2 2 0.86 Laterite
ACMou20-369 24 26 2 0.56 Saprolite
ACMou20-375 6 8 2 4.12 Laterite
ACMou20-396 38 40 2 1.03 Saprolite
ACMou20-399 32 34 2 0.58 Saprolite
ACMou21-439 20 22 2 0.67 Saprolite
ACMou21-508 24 26 2 2.85 Saprolite
ACMou21-509 8 10 2 3.12 Laterite
ACMou21-539 7 8 1 0.50 Saprolite
ACMou21-540 11 12 1 1.08 Saprolite
67 70 3 1.02 Saprolite
73 74 1 0.72 Saprolite
ACMou21-541 0 1 1 1.02 Saprolite
ACMou21-543 7 8 1 0.59 Saprolite
9 10 1 0.56 Saprolite
23 24 1 3.02 Saprolite
32 33 1 0.75 Saprolite
ACMou21-545 2 3 1 0.81 Saprolite
28 29 1 1.33 Saprolite
32 36 4 2.71 Saprolite
including 33 34 1 5.90 Saprolite
ACMou21-546 0 2 2 1.06 Saprolite
17 19 2 0.97 Saprolite
24 25 1 0.78 Saprolite
27 28 1 0.68 Saprolite
ACMou21-549 0 4 4 0.54 Saprolite
ACMou21-550 33 34 1 0.68 Saprolite
ACMou21-551 38 39 1 0.67 Saprolite
ACMou21-563 10 11 1 0.78 Saprolite
ACMou21-565 1 2 1 12.10 Laterite
ACMou21-567 11 12 1 0.56 Saprolite
ACMou21-573 2 3 1 0.64 Laterite
ACMou21-583 21 22 1 16.10 Saprolite
ACMou21-584 28 29 1 0.91 Saprolite
57 58 1 1.01 Saprolite
ACMou21-611 2 3 1 0.72 Laterite
ACMou21-615 9 10 1 2.06 Saprolite
ACMou21-626 1 2 1 0.51 Laterite
DDMOU20-01 47.2 48.2 1 1.15 Saprock
51.2 53.2 2 0.67 Saprock
96.1 101.1 5 1.74 Fresh Rock
104.1 112.1 8 2.56 Fresh Rock
116.1 117.1 1 0.64 Fresh Rock
147.1 149.1 2 0.57 Fresh Rock
160.1 166.1 6 2.17 Fresh Rock
including 162.1 164.1 2 5.19 Fresh Rock
170.1 171.1 1 0.88 Fresh Rock
188.1 191.1 3 0.74 Fresh Rock
DDMOU20-02 124.0 127.0 3 2.70 Fresh Rock
137.0 140.0 3 3.15 Fresh Rock
including 137.0 138.0 1 6.23 Fresh Rock
147.0 148.0 1 0.90 Fresh Rock
156.0 159.0 3 1.78 Fresh Rock
DDMOU20-03 79.2 80.2 1 0.59 Fresh Rock
111.2 112.2 1 0.54 Fresh Rock
DDMOU20-04 101.0 106.0 5 0.64 Fresh Rock
including 101.0 102.0 1 1.77 Fresh Rock
117.0 129.0 12 1.21 Fresh Rock
including 125.0 126.0 1 3.95 Fresh Rock
DDMOU21-005 161.0 162.0 1 0.50 Fresh Rock
DDMOU21-006 149.9 152.9 3 1.19 Fresh Rock
155.9 156.9 1 0.69 Fresh Rock
DDMOU21-007 120.1 130.1 10 5.77 Fresh Rock
including 121.1 125.1 4 11.17 Fresh Rock
134.1 139.1 5 0.81 Fresh Rock
143.1 149.1 6 0.96 Fresh Rock
155.1 158.1 3 1.10 Fresh Rock
RCMOU21-001 96.0 106.0 10 0.84 Fresh Rock
including 98.0 99.0 1 4.43 Fresh Rock
RCMOU21-002 100.0 101.0 1.0 0.61 Fresh Rock
106.0 111.0 5.0 0.70 Fresh Rock
RCMOU21-003 13.0 14.0 1.0 1.69 Saprock
22.0 53.0 31.0 2.20 Saprock
including 27.0 30.0 3.0 9.58 Saprock
58.0 59.0 1.0 0.53 Fresh Rock
115.0 118.0 3.0 0.50 Fresh Rock

Table 2: Drillhole ID Dataset for Walia, Kandiole and Moussala

Walia - Hole ID X Collar Y Collar Z Collar Section AZM DIP
ACDBS20-517 264383 1394461 163 1394463 270 -50
ACDBS20-536 265774 1395681 184 1395680 270 -50
ACDBS20-642 265337 1388889 199 1388890 270 -50
ACDBS20-674 265449 1389158 210 1389157 270 -50
ACDBS20-680 265351 1389155 205 1389157 270 -50
ACDBS20-700 265757 1391677 152 1391677 270 -50
ACDBS20-769 265513 1392452 155 1392452 270 -50
ACDBS20-878 265225 1396894 172 1396895 270 -50
ACDBS20-904 264542 1388882 187 1388290 270 -50
ACDBS20-908 264440 1388891 161 1388290 270 -50
ACDBS20-911 265249 1389070 205 1388290 270 -50
ACDBS20-946 265405 1391722 156 1388290 270 -50
ACDBS20-972 264352 1390459 156 1390461 270 -50
ACDBS20-973 264333 1390461 146 1390461 270 -50
ACDBS20-986 264200 1390461 154 1390461 270 -50
ACDBS20-1007 264539 1388930 185 1388930 270 -50
ACDBS20-1008 264521 1388930 175 1388930 270 -50
ACDBS20-1075 265077 1390501 160 1390500 270 -50
ACDBS20-1094 265124 1390597 163 1390600 270 -50
ACDBS20-1095 265099 1390600 155 1390600 270 -50
ACDBS20-1096 265074 1390600 153 1390600 270 -50
ACDBS21-1105 265256 1390701 163 1390700 270 -50
ACDBS21-1109 265163 1390702 155 1390700 270 -50
ACDBS21-1110 265126 1390707 154 1390700 270 -50
ACDBS21-1111 265103 1390704 154 1390700 270 -50
ACDBS21-1144 262452 1399373 171 1399368 245 -50
ACDBS21-1170 262337 1399323 181 1399323 245 -50
ACDBS21-1174 262302 1399195 189 1399195 245 -50
ACDBS21-1176 262502 1399177 189 1399177 245 -50
ACDBS21-1177 262479 1399164 194 1399164 245 -50
ACDBS21-1180 262467 1399376 178 1399376 287 -50
ACDBS21-1181 262237 1398962 189 1398962 245 -50
ACDBS21-1182 262212 1398954 205 1398954 245 -50
ACDBS21-1184 262171 1398927 182 1398927 245 -50
ACDBS21-1186 262127 1398906 187 1398906 245 -50
ACDBS21-1189 262059 1398873 183 1398873 245 -50
ACDBS21-1190 262036 1398860 183 1398860 245 -50
ACDBS21-1191 262026 1398856 186 1398856 245 -50
ACDBS21-1198 261878 1398794 178 1398794 245 -50
ACDBS21-1200 261838 1398770 173 1398770 245 -50
ACDBS21-1204 262279 1398877 174 1398877 245 -50
ACDBS21-1206 262237 1398852 178 1398852 245 -50
ACDBS21-1210 262148 1398811 181 1398811 245 -50
ACDBS21-1211 262121 1398801 179 1398801 245 -50
ACDBS21-1216 262008 1398748 178 1398748 245 -50
ACDBS21-1217 261989 1398740 172 1398740 245 -50
ACDBS21-1218 261979 1398739 170 1398739 245 -50
ACDBS21-1226 262251 1398748 171 1398748 245 -50
ACDBS21-1237 261993 1398630 187 1398630 245 -50
ACDBS21-1238 261966 1398620 177 1398620 245 -50
ACDBS21-1246 261904 1398309 182 1398309 245 -50
ACDBS21-1247 261880 1398300 176 1398300 245 -50
ACDBS21-1249 261839 1398280 183 1398280 245 -50
ACDBS21-1287 261989 1398350 177 1398350 245 -50
ACDBS21-1288 261967 1398339 181 1398339 245 -50
ACDBS21-1289 261940 1398327 181 1398327 245 -50
ACDBS21-1339 261702 1399060 170 1399060 245 -50
ACDBS21-1370 261090 1398778 152 1398778 245 -50
ACDBS21-1443 264242 1390409 144 1390410 270 -50
ACDBS21-1461 265231 1390800 158 1390800 270 -50
ACDBS21-1462 265184 1390800 157 1390800 270 -50
ACDBS21-1463 265151 1390799 153 1390800 270 -50
ACDBS21-1465 265038 1390793 155 1390800 270 -50
ACDBS21-1513 265141 1388000 196 1388000 270 -50
ACDBS21-1514 265100 1388001 194 1388000 270 -50
ACDBS21-1515 265076 1388000 213 1388000 270 -50
ACDBS21-1540 264585 1390751 151 1390750 270 -50
ACDBS21-1571 264132 1390750 147 1390750 270 -50
ACDBS21-1590 266030 1395000 179 1395000 270 -50
ACDBS21-1632 265120 1388527 173 1388580 270 -50
ACDBS21-1690 265462 1390989 153 1391000 270 -50
ACDBS21-1741 264885 1395000 190 1395000 270 -50
ACDBS21-1743 264851 1395000 196 1395000 270 -50
DDDBS-21-27 262166 1399265 192 1399265 245 -50
DDDBS-21-28 262071 1399080 194 1399080 245 -50
DDDBS-21-29 262060 1398535 183 1398530 245 -55
Kandiole - Hole ID X Collar Y Collar Z Collar Section AZM DIP
DDKAN21-006 261723 1386594 178 1386600 90 -50
DDKAN21-007 261801 1386799 186.57 1386800 90 -50
ACKAN21-1401 264007 1383397 190 1383400 270 -50
ACKAN21-1402 263972 1383398 188 1383400 270 -50
ACKAN21-1424 263643 1383790 172 1383810 270 -50
ACKAN21-1475 263891 1384299 168 1384300 270 -50
ACKAN21-1481 263687 1384302 166 1384300 270 -50
Moussala - Hole ID X Collar Y Collar Z Collar Section AZM DIP
ACMou20-243 264285 1393577 183 1393575 270 -50
ACMou20-244 264271 1393575 183 1393575 270 -50
ACMou20-267 264346 1393626 182 1393620 270 -50
ACMou20-364 259016 1387504 142 1387500 270 -50
ACMou20-369 258888 1387503 144 1387500 270 -50
ACMou20-375 258731 1387500 141 1387500 270 -50
ACMou20-396 262248 1388302 166 1388300 270 -50
ACMou20-399 262174 1388303 152 1388300 270 -50
ACMou21-439 260887 1398689 170 1398689 245 -50
ACMou21-508 260714 1397790 213 1397790 245 -50
ACMou21-509 260690 1397785 207 1397785 245 -50
ACMou21-539 260928 1398209 175 1398209 245 -50
ACMou21-540 260898 1398199 187 1398199 245 -50
ACMou21-541 260951 1398336 171 1398336 245 -50
ACMou21-543 260879 1398302 186 1398302 245 -50
ACMou21-545 260885 1398365 192 1398365 245 -50
ACMou21-546 260849 1398349 180 1398349 245 -50
ACMou21-549 260859 1398403 180 1398403 245 -50
ACMou21-550 260667 1396866 194 1396866 245 -50
ACMou21-551 260639 1396857 181 1396857 245 -50
ACMou21-563 260483 1396834 180 1396834 245 -50
ACMou21-565 260597 1396949 190 1396949 245 -50
ACMou21-567 260539 1396924 184 1396924 245 -50
ACMou21-573 260536 1396976 176 1396976 245 -50
ACMou21-583 260721 1397191 182 1397191 245 -50
ACMou21-584 260687 1397179 190 1397179 245 -50
ACMou21-611 260691 1397248 182 1397244 245 -50
ACMou21-615 260721 1397365 190 1397365 245 -50
ACMou21-626 260948 1398438 186 1398438 245 -50
DDMOU20-01 264387 1393530 190 1393530 270 -50
DDMOU20-02 264440 1393530 189 1393531 270 -50
DDMOU20-03 264335 1393576 184 1393575 270 -50
DDMOU20-04 264375 1393477 190 1393480 270 -50
DDMOU21-005 264486 1393531 185 1393530 270 -50
DDMOU21-006 264426 1393475 193 1393480 270 -50
DDMOU21-007 264376 1393425 192 1393425 270 -50
RCMOU21-001 264357 1393472 190 1393475 270 -50
RCMOU21-002 264358 1393425 188 1393425 270 -50
RCMOU21-003 264348 1393528 187 1393528 270 -50

Grant of Options

Roscan has granted to a consultant 300,000 stock options having an exercise price of $0.50 per common share and a three-year term, expiring on June 3, 2024.

Qualified Person (QP) and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Executive Vice-Chairman for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

About Roscan

RosCan Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Isenor, P.Geo
Executive Vice-Chairman
Tel: (902) 221-2329
Email: gpisenor@Roscan.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86268


