VanGold to Become Guanajuato Silver Company, Ltd. - Stock Symbol to be GSVR

VANCOUVER, June 3, 2021 - Vangold Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "VanGold") (TSXV:VGLD)(OTCQX:VGLDF) is pleased to announce that it will change its name to Guanajuato Silver Company, Ltd. ("Guanajuato Silver"), and that it has reserved the stock symbol GSVR with the TSX Venture Exchange.

Name Change:

VanGold Director and major shareholder Daniel Oliver, Jr. said: "The name Guanajuato Silver better illustrates who we are as a company, describes the Mexican region we are active in, and defines the principal metal we anticipate that we will soon be producing. I am very pleased the board has approved this change as a firm statement about our vision for the future of the company."

VanGold's board of directors has passed a resolution to change the name of VanGold to Guanajuato Silver Company, Ltd. Completion of the name change is subject to all required regulatory approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the articles of the company, shareholder approval is not required for the name change. No action will be required of existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Issued share certificates representing common shares of the company will not be affected by the change of name and will not need to be exchanged.

Symbol Change:

Within the next two weeks the Company plans to implement all of the necessary actions to effect these changes. It is anticipated that on or about Thursday June 10, 2021 the Company's shares will begin trading under the new stock symbol with the following CUSIP number: 40066W106.

Website Change:

The Company also announces that it has secured the domain for the website www.GSilver.com where shareholders and interested parties can learn more about our Company - Guanajuato Silver - about the city and state of Guanajuato, and about our El Cubo and El Pinguico mining projects. Chairman and CEO James Anderson stated: "We are very excited about having the Company identified with the 480-year history of the Guanajuato mining region - and for those who want to shorten the name of the Company for expediency reasons, we will proudly be known as "GSilver"; this change too will be implemented within the next two weeks or so."

About VanGold Mining Corp.:

VanGold Mining is an exploration and development company engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico. The Company's El Pinguico project is a significant past producer of both silver and gold located just 7 kilometers south of the city. The Company is now focused on the refurbishment of the El Cubo mill, and swift commencement of production from the El Cubo and El Pinguico Combined Operation, as well as delineating additional silver and gold resources through underground and surface drilling on its projects located in this 480-year-old mining camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Anderson"

Chairman and CEO

For further information regarding Vangold Mining Corp., please contact:

James Anderson, Director, +1 (778) 989-5346

Email: james@vangoldmining.com

Continue to watch our progress at: www.vangoldmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which relate to future events or future performance including, but not limited to, the ability of VanGold to successfully re-start the El Cubo mill and supply sufficient mineralized material from El Cubo and El Pinguico for processing through the El Cubo mill at projected rates, the ability to generate positive cash flow from the El Cubo mill as contemplated or at all, the exploration and development potential of El Cubo and El Pinguico and the potential existence of additional mineral resources thereon. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, currency rate fluctuations, actual results of exploration and development activities, unanticipated geological formations and characteristics, environmental risks, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental or regulatory approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. There are no assurances that VanGold will be able to re-start the El Cubo mill to process mineralized materials in the amounts and at the costs anticipated. In addition, VanGold's decision to begin processing mineralized material from its above and underground stockpiles at El Pinguico and estimated resources at El Cubo through the El Cubo mill is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and therefore is subject to increased uncertainty and risk of failure, both economically and technically. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them, and may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing, and other relevant issues. There are no assurances that the results of the Company's PEA will be realized. There is also uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access El Pinguico or El Cubo or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by law.

