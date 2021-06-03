IM Exploration Announces Appointment of David Browning as Vice President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, June 3, 2021 - IM Exploration Inc. (CSE: IM) ("IM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Browning, B.A., M.Sc. (Geology) as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately.

Mr. Browning has over 12 years of experience designing and implementing leading-edge exploration programs for resource companies around the world, with a particular expertise in the Western United States. He began his career as a field technician for Miranda Gold, overseeing generative exploration programs across Nevada at projects along the Carlin Trend, Cortez Trend and Walker Lane. In 2014 he was hired as a Senior Geologist for TerraCore in Reno, Nevada, an industry leader in hyperspectral imaging technology. There, he managed the North and South American regional divisions and was instrumental in designing drill campaigns across several deposit types and project stages ranging from greenfield exploration through to commercial production. David possesses a unique skillset through his application of airborne and ground-based hyperspectral datasets to real-world exploration programs, and has an extensive knowledge of Nevada geology. He holds a B.A. in Geology from Western Colorado University and an M.Sc. in Geology from the University of Idaho, and is the 2012 recipient of the ASD Alexander Goetz Instrument Support Program, the first awarded for Geology.

Raymond Harari, President and CEO of IM, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome David to IM at such an important time in the Company's life. He will be a vital asset in building out our exploration strategy, and his experience and drive will be invaluable moving forward."

David Browning, incoming VP of Exploration, commented: "The IM team's vision resonated with me, and I'm very excited to be joining the Company as it lays the groundwork for the future. I believe that by bringing next-generation exploration techniques to the forefront, we can create value both at our existing properties and as we look for additional growth opportunities."

In connection with the appointment, IM also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 200,000 stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Browning to purchase 200,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options, which vest immediately, are exercisable at an exercise price of C$0.30 per Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant.

About IM Exploration Inc.

The Company is a mineral exploration company, currently exploring for graphite, gold, and other minerals at its early-stage Mulloy Project in Northern Ontario and the Toiyabe Gold Project in Lander County, Nevada. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

