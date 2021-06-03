Warrior Gold Strengthens Technical Team and Provides Exploration Update

Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-Philippe Paiement, M.Sc., P.Geo., as a Technical Advisor - Exploration Geology to Warrior Gold.

Danièle Spethmann, President and CEO of the Company, stated:

"We are very pleased to have Jean-Philippe of Mira Geoscience join the Warrior Gold exploration team as Technical Advisor to assist with the Company's ongoing exploration and targeting on the Goodfish-Kirana Project. Jean-Philippe's experience in the Abitibi is extensive and his role with other companies in the Kirkland Lake camp, as well as being the driving force behind the team that won the Integra GoldRush Challenge, will add considerable value to our team of geologists that has been working to advance the Goodfish-Kirana project. We look forward to his insight and the contribution from Mira Geoscience to our exploration efforts at making a significant gold discovery on our property."

Exploration Update

Summer exploration mapping and prospecting will commence June 7th. Two senior geology teams will traverse high-priority regions on the Goodfish-Kirana Property that either require reconnaissance or detailed coverage with the objective of collecting information to advance grassroots targets to the drill phase and to uncover new areas with potential for follow-up work.

Following the January drill campaign (see press release of April 14, 2021), Warrior Gold commissioned DGI Geoscience to survey approximately 2,500 m in nine drill holes using Optical Televiewer Imaging ("OTV"). Oriented photographs of the bore hole walls were captured and used to take structural measurements of features observed, such as veining and shear fabrics. The results of this work have played an integral role in validating and refining the current geological model of the A and C Zones. This information is critical for future exploration targeting as both the OTV data and visual observations confirm there is a strong structural control on the mineralized intersections.

The OTV data identified a number of discrete vein populations that host gold mineralization, including:

an ~ east-west-striking and steeply dipping set of veins restricted to the A and Footwall shear zones;

an ~ northeast-southwest-striking moderately northwest-dipping set of tensional veins occurring along the margins of the quartz-feldspar porphyries; and

an ~ flat or slightly northeast-dipping array of extensional veins that are prolific across the A Zone drill footprint.

Interpretational work is ongoing with respect to these vein populations with emphasis being placed on their relationship to the regional and local structures.

Warrior Gold continues to submit samples for multi-element geochemistry to add to the understanding of the geology and alteration models. Samples are also submitted for metallic screen analysis as part of our quality control program to validate the fire assay method and to identify any influence of coarse gold at the A and C Zones. Samples from the January 2021 drill program have been submitted for analysis.

The Ontario Government (ENDM - Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines) has approved an assessment work report recently submitted on Warrior Gold's exploration programs from work executed in 2019 and 2020. The newly approved work credits combined with previously earned banked reserves across the Company's land portfolio provide Warrior Gold with equity in approved credits to satisfy future work requirements for the next 33 years to 2054, without any additional field expenditures. The Company plans to submit additional assessment reports for the July 2020 and January 2021 drill programs which, if accepted, will earn additional significant (estimated +10 years) equity.

About Mira Geoscience

Since 1999, Mira Geoscience has pioneered the application of advanced geological modelling, 3D-GIS technology in the mining and exploration industry through the integrated "Common Earth Model". Mira Geoscience's list of clients includes many of the world's major mining and mining-industry service companies, as well as many juniors. Mira Georscience counts numerous geological survey organizations and universities amongst its clients, providing a collaborative environment for technology development. Mira Geoscience works with an extensive network of mining-industry technical experts to bring the right team to 3D geoscience project challenges. Their competitive advantage stems from leveraging the technical excellence and major R&D investments of its partners in both the energy and mining industries. The philosophy revolves around seamlessly integrating the world's most advanced earth modelling technologies into workflow-based solutions that provide better, faster decisions for mining industry clients. Mira Geoscience's team deploys best-in-class technology for the integrated interpretation of geological, geophysical, geochemical and geotechnical data.

Jean-Philippe Paiement has a wide range of experience in modelling of diverse mineral systems. Jean-Philippe has 15 years of experience in geostatistics applied to structural, geological, and geochemical modelling; specializing in non-linear interpolation and simulation. Before joining Mira Geoscience, Jean-Philippe was the scientific driving force behind the success of the SGS team in winning the Integra GoldRush Challenge; by application of Machine Learning to mineral deposit targeting. Since then, he has pioneered the application of artificial intelligence to the geoscience sector.

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed company that owns the Goodfish-Kirana Property located five km from the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Property is located in the historic Kirkland Lake Gold Camp, which is hosted in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, recognized as one of the highest-grade and productive greenstone belts in the world, with over 220 million ounces of gold produced to date.

The Goodfish-Kirana Property is 11.5 km long by roughly three km wide (34 km2 - 4,251 ha) and contains three major structural trends: the east-west trending Kirana Deformation Zone; the Kirkland Lake Main Break, and the Victoria Creek Deformation Zone, as well as the northeast-trending Goodfish Mineralized Zone which is host to several of the past producing mines from the 1930's. The Property contains numerous high-grade and anomalous gold showings, as well as historical pits and underground workings.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Susan Lomas, P.Geo. who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although Warrior Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Warrior Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, which are available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Warrior Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

