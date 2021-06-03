Affinity Metals Corp. Reports New Discovery of High Grade Silver Zone

Vancouver, June 3, 2021 - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) (OTC: ARIZF) ("Affinity") ("the Corporation") is pleased to report results from the fall exploration program conducted on the Regal Project located approximately 35 km northeast of Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada. Exploration work consisted of 3442.5 m of diamond drilling, supported by a prospecting and mapping program. The drill program resulted in the expansion of the high grade silver vein system first drilled by Affinity in 2019 ("Silver Stoke"), and also intersected multiple mineralized horizons 320 m to the southwest ("Silver Slam"): silver-gold bearing base metal veining, and a zinc rich massive sulphide horizon. These intersections show the potential for gold mineralization on the Regal property in the vicinity of the historical Allco workings. The sulphide mineralization and the structural and lithological setting shows similarities to the Rokmaster Resources Revel Ridge project located 7 km along strike to the northwest. Additionally, surface sampling returned a significant new gold-silver discovery in the northwest portion of the property.

Highlights from the 2020 program include the following:

Silver Stoke:

Continued successful drilling of the 2019 high grade silver vein discovery in the Allco region of the property, with RP-20-06 Intersecting 0.75 m at 651.0 g/t Ag, 7.52 % Pb, and 3.59 % Zn (1005.82 g/t AgEq).

Silver Slam:

New discovery of high-grade silver vein with up to 1.2 g/t Au. Hole RP-20-17 intersected 304.12 g/t Ag (499.91 g/t AgEq) over 4.54 m.

Multiple drill intersections of a strata-bound massive sulphide replacement horizon, with an average intersection thickness of 1.0 m and average grades of 383.91 g/t AgEq, was intersected in holes RP-20-14 through RP-20-19.

Surface Sampling:

Grab samples indicating that polymetallic mineralization extends over 600 meters from historical Allco Adit #2, with sample B828989 returning values of 3,340 g/t Ag, >20% Pb, and 3.59 % Zn from the historical vein within the adit itself, while two samples collected 600m to the west-northwest (B828969, and B828967) returned values of 3,380 g/t Ag, >20 % Pb, and 2.12 % Zn, and 6.28 g/t Au, 1,040 g/t Ag, 10.2 % Pb, and 2.62 % Zn indicating that gold is present within the system.

The discovery of a new gold and silver showing in the northwest portion of the property which returned 5.16 g/t Au and 17.25 g/t Ag in a surface grab sample of quartz-arsenopyrite veining on trend with the Revel Ridge deposit.

Hole RP-20-01 targeted a deep, large geophysical anomaly and was drilled to a depth of 960 m. The hole intersected a large body of graphitic argillite within the target zone that appears to have been the source of the geophysical anomaly. The hole was terminated before reaching a projected geological contact at greater depth. The hole did intersect several quartz veins that visually appear to be similar in nature to the quartz vein systems associated with the Regal/Snowflake mines located several km to the southeast, also located on the Regal property.

A total of 1,680 m of drilling at Silver Stoke (Holes RP-20-02 to RP-20-13) focused on expansion of the 2019 high grade silver-zinc vein system discovery hosted within a thrust fault (RP-19-10 intercepted 11.10 m of 143.29 g/t silver including a 0.55 m interval of 2612.0 g/t silver). The 2020 drilling successfully produced similar grades in holes that were stepped out approximately 25 meters to the northeast. The 2020 drilling also provided further valuable insight as to the orientation of this system at depth.

A total of 788 m of drilling at Silver Slam (RP-20-14 to RP-20-19) targeted at depth high-grade silver-zinc veins previously sampled on surface in 2019. These holes intersected the high-grade silver base metal veins, and a previously unknown strata-bound massive sulphide replacement horizon. Both mineralized features contain low grade gold. RP-20-15 and RP-20-17 intercepted an upper zone of high-grade Pb-Zn-Ag-Au veining, with RP-20-17 intercepting 0.90 m of 0.88 g/t Au, 1,468 g/t Ag, 14.76 % Pb and more than 12.30 % Zn*. Intersections of the zinc rich strata-bound massive sulphide replacement horizon averaged 1.0m in the 6 drill holes. This horizon is parallel to regional foliation and is still open in both directions along strike and at depth with drilling thus far indicating it may thicken to the northwest.

Also noteworthy is a newly discovered surface showing in the northwest portion of the property which returned 5.16 g/t gold and 17.25 g/t silver. This is significant as this coincides with a historical soil geochemistry anomaly, proximal to the historical Mastodon Mine.

Several drill core and grab samples exceeded assay limits and these over-limit assays are now being conducted on samples where grades of Pb were >20% and Zn were >30%. These assay results will be released in due course once obtained from the lab.

Rob Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Affinity stated the following: "After a long overdue wait, we are very pleased to announce these positive results, validating what we have been anticipating for the past six months. We would like to commend the efforts of our geology and operational teams for putting together such a successful program, expanding the Silver Stoke zone while also discovering a very promising new high grade silver system that also carries gold. The sampling, mapping and drill efforts from the past two seasons reinforce the scale of mineralization that management has forecasted since acquiring the expansive Regal project and further confirm that the Regal is geologically similar to, and hosts mineralization sharing characteristics with, Rokmaster's developing Revel Ridge project located to the north.

"The Regal is Affinity's flagship property and is responsible for driving the majority of our shareholder value. We are a better company than we were last year at this time. Now that we have results in hand, we can structure further exploration with greater certainty and confirmation. We look forward to getting back on the ground and thank our shareholders for their long standing and continuing support of our vision."





Image: 2020 Regal Exploration Infographic

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5458/86328_c55b796394fb99ef_001full.jpg

Drill Hole Highlights: Silver Stoke

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

g/t RP-20-02 89.95 95.00 5.05 0.016 106.22 0.07 0.65 0.92 164.52 including 91.50 92.50 1.00 <0.005 204.00 0.17 0.17 0.11 231.58

94.25 94.75 0.50 0.128 276.00 0.12 5.26 7.77 706.66 RP-20-03 103.46 108.20 4.74 0.004 17.36 0.01 0.19 0.19 30.55 including 104.51 105.25 0.74 0.015 46.40 0.03 0.69 0.85 98.47 RP-20-05 94.38 97.72 3.34 0.006 133.01 0.11 0.42 0.76 182.88 including 94.38 95.74 1.36 <0.005 232.00 0.19 0.18 0.18 264.44

97.55 97.72 0.17 0.109 146.00 0.10 4.65 10.05 639.40 RP-20-06 98.81 106.57 7.76 0.038 95.84 0.04 1.01 0.67 153.42 including 100.40 101.70 1.30 0.149 127.00 0.07 0.46 0.71 182.59

105.10 105.85 0.75 0.119 651.00 0.28 7.52 3.59 1005.82 RP-20-07 149.95 151.96 2.01 0.100 12.98 0.02 0.26 0.38 42.01 including 151.36 151.96 0.60 0.188 28.50 0.04 0.86 1.26 112.79 RP-20-08 83.49 94.95 11.46 0.010 72.38 0.05 0.30 0.25 94.78 including 85.95 86.30 0.35 0.033 623.00 0.50 0.46 0.35 705.68

88.50 89.51 1.01 0.028 383.00 0.29 1.00 0.15 447.49

92.16 92.43 0.27 0.058 358.50 0.26 1.79 2.24 516.33

94.39 94.72 0.33 0.051 36.90 0.11 0.97 3.53 203.11 RP-20-09 100.05 101.69 1.64 0.004 6.56 0.01 0.04 1.59 65.15 RP-20-10 81.25 86.46 5.21 0.004 46.23 0.04 0.17 0.39 68.54 including 85.45 86.04 0.59 0.013 124.00 0.10 0.23 0.65 164.98 and 86.67 88.80 2.13 0.018 32.25 0.01 0.36 1.01 80.06 including 86.67 88.02 1.35 0.020 35.80 0.01 0.41 1.31 95.73 and 96.10 96.95 0.85 0.772 95.70 0.03 0.58 0.23 175.23 RP-20-11 84.15 90.49 6.34 0.005 63.97 0.05 0.17 0.43 89.52 including 85.48 86.18 0.70 0.025 264.00 0.21 0.22 0.74 321.60

86.18 86.60 0.42 0.009 153.00 0.12 0.20 0.08 174.86

88.00 89.79 1.79 <0.005 70.10 0.05 0.39 0.91 117.77 and 91.10 92.43 1.33 <0.005 11.70 0.00 0.28 0.53 38.04

114.53 116.40 1.87 0.177 53.62 0.07 0.71 0.55 110.93 including 114.53 115.04 0.51 0.352 65.70 0.02 0.92 0.56 135.28 and 116.09 116.40 0.31 0.355 212.00 0.37 2.74 2.15 423.89 RP-20-12 88.00 91.25 3.25 0.012 62.45 0.03 0.11 0.19 76.12 including 89.81 90.31 0.50 0.064 345.00 0.14 0.67 1.02 418.16 and 98.95 110.49 11.54 0.010 35.12 0.04 0.04 0.15 46.40 including 99.85 100.38 0.53 0.110 685.00 0.79 0.31 0.63 811.77 and 129.70 130.21 0.51 0.186 71.70 0.13 1.02 0.69 149.16

142.90 143.45 0.55 0.054 42.65 0.03 1.67 0.33 103.42 RP-20-13 110.90 113.00 2.10 <0.005 14.57 0.03 0.03 0.66 42.10

**True widths of intervals are unknown

Silver equivalent formula: AgEq= Ag + (70.01844*Au)+ (112.5689*Cu) + (24.85204*Pb) + (35.73973*Zn)

AgEq equation uses Au, Pb, Cu, and Zn concentrations and assumes 100% metallurgical recovery.

Drill Hole Highlights: Silver Slam

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

g/t RP-20-14 114.30 116.40 2.10 0.013 6.13 0.04 0.01 2.47 100.39 including 114.30 114.66 0.36 0.045 12.75 0.10 0.01 13.80 521.09 RP-20-15 45.11 47.35 2.24 0.425 77.52 0.04 1.58 *7.89 *433.30 including 45.71 46.13 0.42 1.285 363.00 0.17 7.60 >30.00 *1733.18 and 100.00 101.10 1.10 0.209 11.92 0.09 0.01 18.21 688.02 RP-20-16 95.60 96.66 1.06 0.080 60.89 0.09 0.08 14.82 608.79 RP-20-17 40.26 44.80 4.54 0.181 304.12 0.03 3.18 2.81 499.91 including 42.70 43.60 0.90 0.882 1468.11 0.16 14.76 12.30 2354.01 and 95.31 96.42 1.11 0.286 23.22 0.12 0.02 9.96 412.67 RP-20-18 92.39 93.28 0.89 0.451 54.11 0.09 0.05 12.90 558.19 RP-20-19 77.75 78.26 0.51 0.146 112.00 0.16 0.03 0.85 170.82

84.40 85.40 1.00 0.283 19.86 0.12 0.01 0.08 55.78

* Values of 20% Pb and/or 30% Zn are used in calculations where over-limit values were encountered

** True widths of intervals are unknown

Silver equivalent formula: AgEq= Ag + (70.01844*Au)+ (112.5689*Cu) + (24.85204*Pb) + (35.73973*Zn)

AgEq equation uses Au, Pb, Cu, and Zn concentrations and assumes 100% metallurgical recovery.

Grab Samples

Sample # Easting Northing Type Au

ppm Ag

ppm Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

g/t B828956 427515 5675765 Grab 0.035 14.45 0.002 0.398 0.008 27.31 B828957 430672 5675279 Grab 0.182 248 0.051 5.02 2.120 467.05 B828958 430468 5675420 Grab 0.167 215 0.001 1.20 0.039 258.03 B828959 430905 5675302 Grab 0.092 120 0.017 2.320 1.660 245.34 B828960 430889 5675299 Grab 0.774 2860 0.102 >20 13.150 *3892.69 B828961 430049 5675535 Grab 0.024 145 0.002 11.80 1.360 488.78 B828962 431169 5675365 Grab 1.725 73.2 0.110 5.850 1.875 418.76 B828963 431181 5675361 Grab 0.006 2.49 0.001 0.075 0.761 32.06 B828964 431392 5675366 Grab 0.431 2.37 0.001 0.033 0.043 35.05 B828965 431405 5675347 Grab 0.213 40.8 0.064 1.590 1.550 157.81 B828966 431423 5675328 Grab <0.005 0.72 0.001 0.014 0.014 1.63 B828967 430725 5675273 Grab 6.28 1040 0.418 10.20 2.620 1873.90 B828968 430698 5675273 Grab 0.463 731 0.086 18.85 14.350 1754.45 B828969 430695 5675275 Grab 0.983 3380 0.098 >20 2.120 *4032.62 B828970 438508 5665710 Grab 0.011 8.33 0.036 0.158 0.048 18.75 B828971 438475 5665701 Grab 0.005 1.33 0.017 0.019 0.008 4.38 B828972 440909 5669434 Grab 0.005 55.2 0.003 1.265 1.085 126.09 B828973 441751 5670582 Grab 0.006 13.1 0.004 0.036 0.008 15.10 B828974 429975 5675899 Grab <0.005 27.7 0.033 0.540 0.016 45.35 B828975 429873 5675863 Grab 0.007 0.55 0.002 0.013 0.005 1.74 B828976 429423 5675817 Grab 0.07 1.17 0.001 0.011 0.006 6.70 B828977 430177 5675157 Grab <0.005 2.76 0.033 0.028 >30 *1079.39 B828978 430166 5675176 Grab <0.005 2.21 0.047 0.016 4.010 151.21 B828979 430165 5675477 Grab 0.325 271 0.133 1.380 >30 *1415.22 B828980 430187 5675462 Grab 0.036 112 0.059 0.311 3.800 264.69 B828981 430058 5675535 Grab 0.016 658 0.004 >20 0.094 *1159.98 B828982 429620 5676599 Grab 0.16 183 0.007 7.380 2.940 483.50 B828983 424102 5675822 Grab 5.16 17.25 0.021 0.264 0.256 396.61 B828987 425903 5673879 Grab 0.015 399 0.002 >20 5.890 *1107.83 B828988 425963 5673883 Grab 0.018 40.4 0.001 7.770 2.700 331.41 B828989 431293 5675116 Grab 0.646 3340 0.133 >20 3.590 *4025.55

* Values of 20% Pb and/or 30% Zn are used in calculations where over-limit values were encountered

Silver equivalent formula: AgEq= Ag + (70.01844*Au)+ 112.5689*Cu) + (24.85204*Pb) + (35.73973*Zn)

AgEq equation uses Au, Pb, Cu, and Zn concentrations and assumes 100% metallurgical recovery

Table 1: Drill Hole Collars

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation

(m) Total depth

(m) Azimuth Dip RP-20-01 433659 5674901 1707 967.50 327.00 -52 RP-20-02 431022 5675557 1974 127.50 167.00 -62 RP-20-03 431022 5675557 1974 202.50 167.00 -70 RP-20-04 431022 5675557 1974 123.50 167.00 -80 RP-20-05 431022 5675557 1974 100.50 177.00 -60 RP-20-06 431022 5675557 1974 127.50 177.00 -70 RP-20-07 431022 5675557 1974 160.50 177.00 -80 RP-20-08 431022 5675557 1974 148.50 187.00 -60 RP-20-09 431022 5675557 1974 115.50 187.00 -70 RP-20-10 431022 5675557 1974 133.00 197.00 -55 RP-20-11 431022 5675557 1974 142.50 197.00 -65 RP-20-12 431022 5675557 1974 147.00 197.00 -75 RP-20-13 431022 5675557 1974 158.50 197.00 -85 RP-20-14 430806 5675327 2020 184.50 112.00 -55 RP-20-15 430806 5675327 2020 157.00 112.00 -65 RP-20-16 430806 5675327 2020 116.50 112.00 -75 RP-20-17 430806 5675327 2020 116.00 120.00 -70 RP-20-18 430806 5675327 2020 107.50 120.00 -80 RP-20-19 430806 5675327 2020 106.50 147.00 -70

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

Drill core samples were collected under the supervision of Affinity contractors. Drill core was transported from the drill sites to the logging facility in Revelstoke, British Columbia where it was photographed, logged, sampled, and split by diamond saw. Samples were then bagged, and blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Groups of samples were placed in large rice bags, sealed and numbered, and transported from Revelstoke to ALS Geochemistry in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this drill program was carried out by ALS Geochemistry, Kamloops, British Columbia. Samples were prepared for analysis using ALS method PREP31: individual samples were crushed to 70% less than 2mm, and a 250g riffle split was pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns for analysis. Samples were analyzed using a four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish and a re-assay of over-limits. Au was analyzed using fire assay with an AAS finish.

Results passed QAQC screening at the lab, however company inserted standards and blanks returned results that indicated minor amounts of carryover between samples. After additional review and analyses by the lab, it was determined that the carryover was within ALS Laboratories acceptable carryover limits.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for the Regal Project for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Alicia Carpenter, P. Geo. She has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Affinity Metals

Affinity Metals is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America.

The Corporation's flagship project is the Regal. The Corporation holds a five-year Multi-Year-Area-Based (MYAB) exploration permit for the Regal which includes approval for 51 drill sites.

The Corporation also holds additional mineral properties in both Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

Travis Steinke, Corporate Development Manager, can be contacted at: info@affinity-metals.com

Information relating to the Corporation is also available at: www.affinity-metals.com

