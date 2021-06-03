Red Lake Gold Inc. - Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, June 3, 2021 - Red Lake Gold Inc. (CNSX:RGLD.CN) ("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 800,000 incentive stock options, having an exercise price of $0.25 each, to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Corporation. The incentive stock options shall vest immediately, are exercisable for a period of 60 months and are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the terms of the Corporation's stock option plan.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@redlakegold.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

