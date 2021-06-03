Smooth Rock Drills 122 g/t Au over 1.1 Meters at Palmetto

Vancouver, June 3, 2021 - Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. (TSXV: SOCK) (OTC Pink: SMRVF) ("Smooth Rock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from its initial 2021 diamond drill program at the 100% owned Palmetto Gold project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, within the southern portion of the Walker Lane gold trend.

Drill hole SRV 21-01 returned 31.4 g/t Au over 6.5 meters, including 44.3g/t Au over 0.8 meters, and 122.5 g/t Au over 1.1 meters from a depth of approximately 85 meters.

Assay Table: Summary of Drill Results:

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length*

(m) Assay (Au g/t)* SRV 21-01 85.3 91.8 6.5 31.44 Incl 85.3 86.1 0.8 44.3 incl 86.1 87.2 1.1 122.5 109.4 123.2 13.8 .923 incl 114.9 119.5 4.6 3.16 138.7 143 4.3 1.04 SRV 21-02 102.4 105.2 2.8 1.73

*Widths are drill indicated core length as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time. Average grades are calculated with un-capped gold assays as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine capping levels for higher grade gold intercepts.

The Company believes drill holes SRV 21-02, and 21-03, were collared and drilled on the down dip side of the mineralized zones, therefore did not intersect the high-grade feeder chutes.

Drill hole SRV 21-04 was drilled for geological information outside of the inferred resource area, examining the structural aspects of the rhyolite dome intrusive, potentially responsible for the emplacement of the gold mineralization.

The above drill results align with Smooth Rock's interpreted geological model, based on the Company's compilation of all historical data from previous drilling and exploration programs.

This initial 2021 four-hole diamond drill program was designed to expand the current resource by drilling the mineralized zones as interpreted by the Company's geological team. Drilling targeted potential high grade feeder chutes contained in deformation corridors, paralleling the main structural trends and explored other areas of the project outside of the inferred resource area.

About the Palmetto Project

Smooth Rock owns a 100% undivided interest in the Palmetto Project which is not subject to any outstanding royalties. The Palmetto Project consists of 116 unpatented mining claims totalling 2217 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, within the southern portion of the Walker Lane gold trend.

The Palmetto Gold Project has had significant exploration work completed to date by numerous companies including, Newmont Gold, Phelps Dodge Corp, Romarco Minerals, and most recently by ML Gold Corp. The initial "Discovery Hole" in 1988, was drilled by Phelps Dodge and bonanza gold-silver veins were subsequently drilled by Romarco Minerals in 1997-2002.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The Palmetto samples were delivered to American Assays Laboratories' certified laboratory facilities in Sparks, NV. The samples were crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50g gravimetric finish. Intensely altered samples used a 2 kg pulp screened to 100 microns. Duplicate assay on screen undersize. Assay of entire oversize fraction.

Drill hole deviation was measured by gyroscopic downhole surveys that were completed on all holes by International Directional Services of Elko, NV. Final drill collar locations are surveyed by differential GPS (Global Positioning System) by Mineral Exploration Services, LLC, of Reno NV.

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ) an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

