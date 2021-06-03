Goldsource Mines Inc. Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Vancouver, June 3, 2021 - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQB: GXSFF) (FSE: G5M) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release on May 20, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") has approved the proposed share consolidation by the Company (the "Share Consolidation") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares.

Effective as of the opening of markets on Friday, June 4, 2021, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX-V on a consolidated basis under its existing name and trading symbol. The post-consolidated common shares of the Company have been assigned a new CUSIP number of 38153U884 (ISIN CA38153U8840).

Based on the Company's current issued and outstanding number of common shares, it is expected that, upon effectiveness of the Share Consolidation, there will be an aggregate of approximately 52,249,711 issued and outstanding post consolidated common shares of the Company.

ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian exploration company focussed on the 100%-owned Eagle Mountain gold project in Guyana, South America. The Company is led by an experienced management team, proven in making precious metals exploration discoveries and executing on phased project development in the Americas.



