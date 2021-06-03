Carlyle Contracts Consulting Team to Conduct Next Phase Drilling Campaign at Newton Gold Project

Vancouver, June 3, 2021 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: 1OZA) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Hardline Exploration Corp. of Smithers, B.C. has been contracted to design, implement, and oversee the next phase of drilling planned for at our 100% owned Newton Gold Project.

The Newton Gold Project contains an historical estimated mineral resource of 1.6 million ounces gold and 7.7 million ounces silver, at the inferred confidence level as reported in a NI 43-101 technical report dated effectively December 19, 2012, entitled "Technical Report on the Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the New Project, Central British Columbia, Canada", prepared by Reno Pressacco, M.Sc.(A), P.Geo., of Roscoe Postle and Associates Ltd.

Highlights

The Newton Project is a large, bulk tonnage, low - to intermediate-sulphidation, epithermal gold deposit with nearly 30,000 m of drilling exploring and developing the historical resource, primarily between 2009-2012.

Newton encompasses more than 24,000 Ha and contains an historical resource of 1.6 million oz Au & 7.7 million oz Ag estimated at the inferred confidence level. Carlyle believes Newton represents an outstanding development project.

Mineralization occurs within an 800 x 400 m area defined by drilling to depths of 560 m, with the majority of holes not exceeding 300m depth.

Underlying the deposit, a large IP anomaly measures 4 km x 2 km and covers an area greater than 7 sq/km - yet the historical resource occupies slightly over 0.5 sq/km or just 7% of the anomaly.

Gold and associated base metal mineralization precipitated in extensive zones of strong quartz-sericite alteration as well as in mafic volcanic and clastic sedimentary rocks and along fault and fracture zones.

The alteration types and metal associations at Newton are similar to large epithermal gold deposits elsewhere in British Columbia including Blackwater (Artemis Gold Inc), New Prosperity (Taseko Mines Ltd) and Brucejack (Pretium Resources Inc) deposits. The very large Blackwater Gold Project is the most proximal of those deposits located approximately 185 km northeast of Newton, where it is one of Canada's largest open-pit gold deposits and one of the world's largest environmental assessment (EA) approved gold development projects. Blackwater has a measured+indicated resource estimated at 11.7 million ounces Au and 122 million ounces of Ag (Blackwater Gold Project British Columbia NI 43-101 Technical Report on Pre-Feasibility Study: authored by Sue Bird, Daniel Fontaine, Tracy Meintjes, Marc Schulte and John Thomas, August 26, 2020; www.artemisgoldinc.com).

The Newton Technical Report historic estimate is the most recent mineral resource estimate for the Newton Gold-Silver Project and was prepared by Amarc. No qualified person ("QP") (as such term is defined in NI 43-101) working for the Company has done sufficient work to classify the historic estimate as a current mineral resource, and the Company is treating the estimate as an historical mineral resource. The Company also does not imply that information or results from the Newton Gold-Silver Project, either at present or in the future, will be similar to that of Artemis' Blackwater project or other large epithermal projects.

About Hardline Exploration

Hardline Exploration Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Smithers, BC. Acting as a consulting firm for the Golden Triangle and western Canada, Hardline works directly with local contractors and First Nations to ensure projects receive the most efficient and dedicated exploration. They have a proven track record of successful projects and a highly skilled team with vast experience across Canada on a variety of deposit types.

Morgan Good, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Carlyle has put another piece of the puzzle into place with the engagement of Hardline Exploration. Jeremy Hanson, Hardline's Founder and CEO, has significant experience developing and running exploration programs, particularly in BC. His expertise, and that of his team, bodes extremely well for the Company's 2021 exploration planning and execution at The Newton Project."

Qualified person

Harrison Cookenboo Ph.D., P.Geo., and a QP by the standards of Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Gold-Silver Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C, as well has formed a strategic partnership with HDI (The Hunter Dickinson Group) and has formed a 50-50 joint venture with HDI affiliate United Mineral Services Ltd. on the Mack Project located in B.C. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Cecilia Gold-Silver Project located in the State of Sonora, Mexico as well also holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the promising Sunset property located in the Vancouver Mining Division near Pemberton, B.C. Carlyle is based in Vancouver, B.C., and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CCC".

