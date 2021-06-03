Rockland Resources Announces New CFO and New Director

VANCOUVER, June 3, 2021 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) announces the appointment of Leon Ho/CPA as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. The Company further announces Nancy Kawazoe has resigned as Chief Financial Officer, Director and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Management would like to thank Nancy for her services and wishes her well in her future endeavors.

Rockland is also pleased to have Advisory Board member Lindsay Bottomer now join the Board of Directors. Lindsay has over 45 years of experience in international exploration and development, most recently focused on epithermal gold and porphyry copper-gold exploration in the American Cordillera and Central Asia. Lindsay has been a former officer or director of more than 20 public companies, including Entree Resources and Richfield Ventures. While with Entree he was closely involved in the discovery and definition drilling of both the Hugo North Extended and Heruga Cu-Au porphyry systems in the Oyu Tolgoi camp of Mongolia, and acquisition of the Ann Mason Cu porphyry deposit in Nevada. He was a founding director of Richfield Ventures which acquired and developed the Blackwater gold deposit in BC prior to its sale to New Gold for approx. $500 million.

The Company further announces it has set 100,000 options to a director and an officer of the Company at $0.27 for a period of 3 years in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the properties. In addition to the Cole Gold Property, Rockland is exploring the Summit Old Timer Property that consists of three (3) mineral claims covering an area of 1,915 hectares located approximately 17 km southeast of the City of Nelson, within the Nelson Mining Division, British Columbia.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike England

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Mike England

Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Rockland Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650256/Rockland-Resources-Announces-New-CFO-and-New-Director