Goldseek Commences its Summer Program at Val D'or North

14:06 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Highlights:

  • - London, Ontario - Goldseek Resources Inc. (CSE:GSK) (CNSX:GSK.CN) (OTC:GSKKF) (FSE:4KG) ("Goldseek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce summer follow-up surveys on its Val-d'Or North Property. The Company completed a till sampling survey in 2020 which it submitted to gold grain count and heavy mineral concentrate ("HMC") assaying (for base metals and other elements) (see news release dated April 20th, 2021). The results generated a total of 4 targets and the Company has started a follow up survey to better define the anomalies associated with each target.

    The program consists of a soil sampling survey on a tighter grid basis for each target, followed by a short prospecting phase. The soil sampling survey will consist of approximately 160 samples of 1kg B-Horizon material, along with outcrop and boulder sampling. The samples are located up-ice from the targets and will allow the Company to better define the source of the anomalies on each target. A geological prospecting survey is also planned on each target. The Company will provide an update once field activities are completed. Below is a summary of the targets, while Figure 1 shows the target that are subject to a follow-up survey.

    Target 1 is located north of the Mogul showing. The showing has been described as a VMS system hosted at the contact between felsic tufs and basalts. The gold grain anomaly is open toward north and will require additional sampling to define its extension.

    Target 2 is south of the Lavoie-Simard showing. The showing has been described as a Mo-Cu-Au-Zn showing, returning up to 3.32% Mo, 0.2% Cu, 2.06% Zn, 1.03g/t Au and 5.14g/t Ag (Ingham, 1953). Target 2 could be the down-ice manifestation of and extension of the Lavoie-Simard showing and present a very narrow dispersion trail in a NNE-SSW direction.

    Target 3 is a very intense anomaly, with a cluster of the highest calculated ppb Au values (295ppb, 380ppb and 1747ppb Au) and highest total gold grain count (125 and 165 total grains), indicating a probable proximal source to the NNE of the defined anomaly.

    Target 4 is a small cluster of medium to high total gold grains (10, 19, 19 and 30 total grains).

    The targets are hosted in a volcanic unit. The southern border of the unit includes multiple gold discoveries while the Property cover its central part and northern border, both of which are underexplored. All of the targets are still open since the previous survey didn't consist of a grid survey and was rather placed along road to quickly assess the Val d'Or North Property in cost effective method. This currently going on survey will allows to confirm the anomalies and also will allow to better define the source of the anomalies.

    Figure 1: Val-d'Or North's Targets


    Click Image To View Full Size

    Qualified Person

    This press release was prepared by Steven Lauzier, VP Exploration for Quebec, P.Geo,OGQ and by Pierre-Alexandre Pelletier, P.Geo OGQ, who are qualified persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and who reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

    References

    Ingham, W.N., 1953: Information Report. Claims Lavoie, GM 02270.

    Ingham, W.N., 1956: Information report on the Property. Claims Wrona, GM 03883.

    About Goldseek Resources Inc.

    Goldseek Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of assets in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. By identifying six projects in world-class mining locations, Goldseek is poised to deliver shareholder value through rigorous exploration and development on these properties. Our mission is to find the next major discovery in the mining camps of Urban Barry, Quevillon, Val D'Or, and Detour Gold Trend in Quebec and Hemlo in Ontario.

    ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

    Jonathon Deluce

    Chief Executive Officer

    Telephone: 226-271-5170

    For more information, please contact:

    Goldseek Resources Inc.

    E-mail: goldseekresources@gmail.com

    The reader is invited to visit Goldseek's web site https://www.goldseekresources.com/

    Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Mineninfo

Goldseek Resources Inc.

Goldseek Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2P1L9
CA38150J1066
www.goldseekresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
