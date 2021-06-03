Alamos Gold Releases 2020 Annual ESG Report

TORONTO, June 03, 2021 - Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") has released its 2020 Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Report ("ESG Report"), which outlines the Company's progress on its ESG performance in 2020 across its operations, projects and offices, and provides direction on planned initiatives for 2021.



"Wherever Alamos operates in the world, we hold ourselves accountable to the highest environmental, social and governance standards. Our commitment to acting responsibly and delivering excellence in sustainability allows us to create a lasting legacy that benefits all Alamos stakeholders, including our employees, local communities and host governments," said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Alamos' 2020 ESG Report, available at www.alamosgold.com/2020-ESG-Report-Final, highlights significant progress achieved by the Company during the past year including:

Implemented stringent new health and safety protocols to protect the health and well-being of our employees and contractors during the COVID-19 pandemic, including medical screening and testing of all personnel prior to start of each rotation. Over 13,000 COVID-19 tests were completed on employees, contractors and visitors during the year.

Improved workforce health and safety performance with a 28% reduction to the total recordable injury frequency rate ("TRIFR") and a 17% reduction to the lost time injury frequency rate ("LTIFR") over 2019.

Reduced greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions across operations by 3% since 2019 and 6% since 2018, and in 2021 all sites are developing Energy Management Plans to identify further opportunities for cost-effective emission reductions.

79% of water used at operations was recycled.

Zero fines or sanctions for non-compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including zero reportable tailings-related incidents.

$2.4 million invested in local community initiatives including donations, sponsorships, community programs and infrastructure.

Announced the Island Gold mine Phase III expansion project that will increase production by 72% while reducing costs, significantly reduce fleet diesel usage by switching to cleaner grid electricity and lower life-of-mine carbon emissions by 35%.

Progressed permitting at the Mulatos mine to replace diesel power with cleaner grid electricity.

The Mulatos mine and El Chanate mine were named Socially Responsible Mining Companies (Empresa Socialmente Responsable) by CEMEFI, the Mexican Center for Philanthropy. Mulatos also won the 2020 Ethics and Values in Industry Award from CONCAMIN, Mexico's Industrial Chambers Confederation.

Progressed implementation of the World Gold Council's Responsible Gold Mining Principles (RGMPs) including receiving independent assurance over Alamos' 2020 RGMP Progress Report.

Advanced adoption of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) including expanded reporting and completion of a climate risk assessment and scenario analysis that covered every Alamos operation and project.



The 2020 ESG Report is guided by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Industry Standard and the Global Reporting Initiative Standards (GRI) for sustainability reporting "Core" requirements. It focuses on economic, environmental, social and corporate governance topics and indicators that are of the greatest interest to Alamos' stakeholders.

Since 2013, Alamos has published an annual Sustainability Report to provide transparency on its sustainability initiatives and results from its operating mines. Since 2019, the Company has branded this publication as an ESG Report to reflect the depth of its content and the standards it now aligns to.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,800 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

