VANCOUVER, June 3, 2021 - Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV:GMTNF)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(Frankfurt:5XFA) is pleased to announce that it has successfully executed three Memorandum of Understanding's ("MOU") with surrounding Indigenous communities, establishing a process for ongoing engagement towards social and economic collaboration.

"By taking an inclusive approach since we acquired the project, we continue to build a strong foundation with surrounding Indigenous communities and governments," stated Kevin Smith, CEO of Gold Mountain Mining. "The MOU's and mining contract with Nhwelmen-Lake are a result of our positive engagement and provide the company with momentum as we continue to scale this project through collaborative partnerships."

Memorandum of Understanding

The MOU's will strengthen Gold Mountain's corporate initiative and further showcase the Company's efforts to prioritize its investment in Indigenous communities within the Nicola Thompson region. The execution of the MOU's represents the Company's commitment to open and collaborative working relationships between the Indigenous communities for all activities at the Elk Gold Project moving forward.

Nhwelmen-Lake LP

Additionally, Gold Mountain's mining contractors Nhwelmen-Lake LP, a majority Indigenous-owned excavating company, are currently mobilizing equipment and are set to begin mine construction at the Elk Gold project. This endeavor is forecasted to provide up to 30 on-site job opportunities and will help strengthen the region's economy for the next 10 years.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a past-producing mine located 57 KM from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website atwww.gold-mountain.ca.

For Further information, please contact

Gold Mountain Mining Corp.

Kevin Smith, Director and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604-309-6340

Email: ks@gold-mountain.ca

Website: www.gold-mountain.ca

