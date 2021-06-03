Asante Appoints Senior Industry Consultants

VANCOUVER, June 03, 2021 - Asante Gold Corp. (CSE:ASE/ FRANKFURT:1A9/U.S.OTC:ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of two internationally renowned mineral consultants to our mine development and exploration teams.

Mr. Dave Anthony has been appointed as a Senior Project Development Consultant to the Board. Mr. Anthony has +40 years' experience in mining and mineral processing mostly gained at the senior management & executive levels in gold process plant design, permitting, construction and operation. He has designed, delivered and operated open pit and underground mine operating assets with CAPEX from $100M to $3.6B and with total material movement to 40Mt/y. Mr. Anthony is a former COO of African Barrick Gold and has extensive international experience including development and operation of the Barrick - Bulyanhulu, Tulawaka & Buzwagi mines in Tanzania, as well as the former COO of Cardinal Resources, responsible for development of the Namdini mine project in Ghana. Mr. Anthony has also worked extensively in Canada, Ecuador, and Brazil. He is recognized as a resourceful team leader, with a track record of delivering high quality assets on time and on budget, with exemplary safety and environmental performance.

The Company also welcomes Paul Abbott as a Senior Geological Consultant. Mr. Abbott holds a MSc. in geology with 50 years of international exploration and mining experience, including 30 years in West Africa, primarily in Ghana. Mr. Abbott is credited with numerous gold discoveries, most recently the 7.0Moz Namdini gold deposit being developed by Cardinal Resources in northern Ghana. He has worked extensively at Kubi and on the delineation of the 4.5Moz Obotan deposit for PMI Gold Corp. (now the Galiano Gold - Goldfields Nkran Mine), on Ghana's Asankrangwa gold belt. This experience is key to the further exploration of the Company's Keyhole gold project concessions that are located adjacent to and south west of Galiano Gold's holdings.

Douglas MacQuarrie, CEO states, "People are the key to unlocking value, and we welcome these internationally renowned experts to our team to advance the development of Kubi towards production and enhance the discovery potential at our other exploration projects."

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante has announced plans to co-list its shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange, and is sourcing funding to develop its Kubi Gold Mine project to production. Asante is also exploring its' Keyhole Project, Fahiakoba and Betenase concessions/options for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana's Golden Triangle. Additional information is available on our web site at: www.asantegold.com

