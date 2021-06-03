Westminster to List in Australia and Re-Brand

Vancouver, June 3, 2021 - Westminster Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WMR) (the "Company" or "Westminster") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Euroz Hartleys Limited, an Australian Investment Banking firm, to sponsor a dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

Jason Cubitt, Westminster's President and CEO, commented, "Australia has a rich mining culture and the ASX is second only to Canada's TSX for the number of listed mineral exploration and development companies. We look forward to gaining exposure to this important retail and institutional market and further diversifying our existing Australian shareholder base with this listing."

As a result of this listing, the Company expects to benefit from both access to capital and overall liquidity as it develops its Latin American projects. With a financing just completed and work programs scheduled at both Peruvian and Chilean operations, Westminster is well positioned to build shareholder value in the coming months.

ABOUT EUROZ HARTLEYS

Euroz Hartleys Limited ("Euroz Hartleys") is a diversified financial services company, providing a range of financial services including stockbroking, corporate finance, and wealth management. The firm represents the largest institutional desk in Australia with a specific focus on the natural resource sector and boasts private wealth funds-under-management in excess of $2.6B.

RE-BRANDING

As part of its entry into the Australian market and the company's expanding focus in Latin America, management has agreed to a corporate name change from Westminster Resources Ltd. to Solis Resources Ltd. Appropriate stock symbols for both Canadian and Australian markets will be selected and announced when the corporate re-branding has taken effect.

ABOUT WESTMINSTER RESOURCES

Westminster is a Latin American focused mining exploration company. The Company holds a 100% interest in a package of highly prospective IOCG and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt-source of nearly half of Peru's copper production. The Company also recently acquired an option to purchase a 100% interest in the Mostazal copper project in Chile's Atacama Desert, one of the world's premier copper production jurisdictions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:



Jason Cubitt

President and Chief Executive Officer

Westminster Resources Ltd.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

info@westminsterresources.com

westminsterresources.com



or



Carrie Howes

Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 416 837 0075

carrie@westminsterresources.com

The terms and timing of the ASX listing remain under consideration and shareholders will be kept informed as this listing is advanced in the months ahead.

