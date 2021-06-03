Early Warning News Release Issued Pursuant to NI 62-103 Acquisition of Common Shares of Crest Resources Inc.

Vancouver, June 3, 2021 - This news release is being disseminated by Emma Fairhurst (the "Acquiror") pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the acquisition of certain common shares (the "Common Shares") of Crest Resources Inc. (CNSX:CRES) (OTC:CRSTF) (the "Issuer"), a British Columbia corporation whose common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CRES".

On June 1, 2021, the Acquiror acquired 5,023,175 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per Common Share for total investment of $502,317.50 by way of a bonus in recognition of the services provided to the Issuer and reflective of the increased value of the Issuer's investments due to such services (the "Transaction").

This Transaction represents 5.97% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer and resulted in the increase in the Acquiror's security holding percentage in the Common shares from 22.21% to 28.18%.

Prior to the Transaction, the Acquiror owned 150,000 stock options of the Issuer, and controlled 18,706,577 Common Shares of the Issuer, and 9,000,000 warrants representing 26.85% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer based on a total of 69,683,507 Common Shares outstanding as of May 31, 2021; or 27,856,577 Common Shares of the Issuer representing 35.34% of the outstanding shares assuming exercise of the 150,000 stock options and 9,000,000 warrants held by the Acquiror.

Subsequent to the Transaction, the Acquiror owned and controlled 23,856,577 Common Shares of the Issuer representing 28.18% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer based on a total of 84,222,196 Common Shares outstanding as of June 1, 2021; or 27,856,577 Common Shares of the Issuer representing 35.34% of the outstanding shares assuming exercise of the 150,000 stock options and 9,000,000 warrants held by the Acquiror.

The Acquiror has acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes and in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Acquiror may, from time to time, acquire additional common shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, "Securities") of the Issuer in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right, subject to applicable securities law, to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Issuer and other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report dated June XX, 2021 to be filed by the Acquiror in connection with the acquisition of the Common Shares of the Issuer will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Issuer's profile. Copies of such reports will also be available from the Acquiror upon written request to Emma Fairhurst at 150-1350 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC Tel: 604-681-3170.

For additional information, contact:

Emma Fairhurst

604-681-3170

