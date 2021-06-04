Sokoman Minerals Closes Financing and Announces Exercise of Warrants

Sokoman Minerals Corp. ("Sokoman" or "the Company") (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) is pleased to announce that, further to its April 13, 2021 news release, it has now closed its private placement and issued 3,770,592 units of the Company to Eric Sprott for gross proceeds of $980,354 (the "Financing").

Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation that is beneficially owned by him, acquired 3,770,592 units under the offering for total consideration of $980,354. Subsequent to the closing of the Financing, approved at a Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 18, 2021, Mr. Sprott beneficially owns or controls 50,414,465 common shares of the Company and 9,615,385 warrants, representing approximately 26.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis and approximately 29.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants acquired hereunder and forming part of the units.

Prior to the offering, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned or controlled 46,643,873 common shares of the Company and 7,730,089 warrants, representing approximately 24.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis and approximately 27.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis.

The Financing was effected with one (1) insider of the Company, Eric Sprott, subscribing for $980,354 for 3,770,592 Units, that portion of the Financing being a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Policy 5.9 of the Exchange and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). In connection with the participation of the insiders, the Company intends to rely upon the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 set forth in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the participation does not exceed twenty-five percent (25%) of the market capitalization of the Company (as determined under MI 61-101).

In connection with the Financing and in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies, the Company will pay a $24,509 finder's fee.

The proceeds of the Financing allow Sokoman to increase the current Phase 6 drill program at the flagship Moosehead Gold Project from 20,000 m to 50,000 m total with four drill rigs. Recent highlights from Phase 6 include significant intercepts from MH-21-141 of 4.20 m @ 64.0 g/t Au at South Pond; and from MH-21-115 of 4.60 m @ 47.0 g/t Au at Footwall Splay, and 8.10 m @ 68.70 g/t Au in the Eastern Trend Main zone. All zones remain open.

Sokoman also announces that, for the period between April 1 and May 31, 2021, the Company has seen a total of 23,691,000 warrants exercised for $5,921,570. The Company's current cash position is approximately $15 million, making it fully funded for the activities planned for the remainder of 2021.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: Moosehead, Crippleback Lake (optioned to Trans Canada Gold Corp.) and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corp.) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the recently acquired district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland that is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland. Through recent acquisitions with Benton Resources Inc. (50/50 JV), Sokoman controls one of the largest land holdings in Newfoundland with over 150,000 hectares (1,500 km2) of highly prospective ground in Canada's newest and rapidly emerging gold districts. The Company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the Company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Sokoman Minerals Corp. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Sokoman Minerals Corp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005105/en/

Contact

Cathy Hume, Director, Investor Relations

416-868-1079 x251

cathy@chfir.com

Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President & CEO

709-765-1726

tim@sokomanmineralscorp.com

Website: www.sokomanmineralscorp.com

Twitter: @SokomanMinerals

Facebook: @SokomanMinerals

LinkedIn: @SokomanMineralsCorp.