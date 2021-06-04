Tantalex Resources Corporation Announces Exercise of Warrants

Toronto, June 4th, 2021 - Tantalex Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX) (CNSX:TTX.CN) ("Tantalex" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that an insider of the Corporation has given notice that they will exercise 50 million of its previously issued common share purchase warrants by June 10, 2021.

The proceeds of approximately CDN $2,500,000 as a result of the exercise of the warrants will be used by the Corporation for exploration and business development efforts.

The warrants were issued in connection with the Corporation's public offering of units completed in December 2020 and were set to expire on June 3, 2022. The exercise price of the warrants was $0.05.

Eric Allard, President and CEO commented: ''This infusion of equity indicates that investors are confident in the future of Tantalex. The proceeds received will allow the Corporation to move rapidly in executing its exploration work program and also to take advantage of additional business opportunities.''

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although TANTALEX believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, TANTALEX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

