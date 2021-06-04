GGX Gold 2021 Exploration Program to Begin Historic Gold Mining Camp Greenwood BC

VANCOUVER, June 4, 2021 - GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce it is planning the upcoming 2021 exploration program at the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp in British Columbia, Canada.

The 2021 field season will consist of diamond drilling, prospecting, and rock sampling activities. Targets identified for this year include the Rhoderick Dhu area, Ken vein area, and C.O.D vein area which include the Perky, Lively, and northern extension of the C.O.D North veins.

In 2020, the Company had a busy field season that consisted of diamond drilling, trenching, mapping, prospecting, and 3D modelling. A total of 3,865 metres of drilling were completed from 37 drill holes targeting the C.O.D vein, Perky vein, and further testing of an airborne geophysical anomaly. Drilling in 2021 will be focused on identifying lateral extension of the Perky vein which was also trenched over 10.3 metre interval, yielding grades as high as 54 g/t Au, 194 g/t Ag, and 134 ppm Te over 0.70 metre width. Furthermore, drilling will test mineralization at the Lively vein which was successfully trenched at surface in 2020 over a 29.5 metre interval. Prospecting and geological mapping will continue in the Rhoderick Dhu and Ken area. Trenching this season will entail several areas including the northern area of the C.O.D vein which was trenched to the south last year, and the Highland Valley vein which was exposed at surface with a grab sample grading 4.76 g/t Au, 22.4 g/t Ag, and 12.7 ppm Te. As the Company's technical staff continue to actively evaluate the field data from last year, new targets and field activities may be planned throughout the field season.

Analyses disclosed in this release were conducted by ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. ALS is an independent, fully accredited commercial laboratory. All mineralized vein samples were analyzed by the metallics sieve method (ALS Code Au-SCR24) with gold determination by fire assay. For other samples, gold was determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and AA finish. Over-limits were re-analyzed by fire assay using a gravimetric finish. Other metals were analyzed as part of a 48-element package using a four-acid digestion and determination by ICP-MS.

Sebastien Ah Fat, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information in this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Barry Brown, CEO

604-488-3900

Office@GGXgold.com

Investor Relations:

IR@GGXgold.com



Photo of part of the Perky Vein Trench from 2020.



Photo of the Highland Valley vein located southwest of the Gold Drop veins.

Forward Looking Statement

This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the acquisition of certain mineral claims. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and Revolver undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates, including that: the current price of and demand for minerals being targeted by the Company will be sustained or will improve; the Company will be able to obtain required exploration licences and other permits; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; financing will be available if and when needed on reasonable terms; the Company will not experience any material accident; and the Company will be able to identify and acquire additional mineral interests on reasonable terms or at all. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: that resource exploration and development is a speculative business; that environmental laws and regulations may become more onerous; that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuating prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition; potential inability to find suitable acquisition opportunities and/or complete the same; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the Company's public filings. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE: GGX Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650369/GGX-Gold-2021-Exploration-Program-to-Begin-Historic-Gold-Mining-Camp-Greenwood-BC