Stan Spavold Disposes Common Shares of Norvista Capital

HALIFAX, June 4, 2021 - Stan Spavold ("Spavold") announces that he has disposed of 5,800,000 common shares of Norvista Capital Corp. (TSXV: NVV) ("Norvista"), with its head office at 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto ON M5C 1P1, for an aggregate purchase price of $725,000 ($0.125 per share).

The common shares were sold by way of private agreement as a result of investment considerations. Spavold may cease being a director of Norvista in the near future as the board of directors of Norvista is reconstituted following this disposition and other transactions. Spavold may, from time to time, increase or decrease his holdings of common shares of Norvista, depending on market and other conditions.

Spavold's disposition of 5,800,000 common shares represents approximately 8.27% of the common shares of Norvista issued and outstanding common shares.

Immediately before the disposition, Spavold owned 10,967,371 common shares of Norvista, representing approximately 15.64% of all issued and outstanding common shares of Norvista, and 400,000 stock options.

Following the disposition, Spavold now own 5,167,371 common shares of Norvista, which represents approximately 7.37% of all issued and outstanding common shares of Norvista. If Spavold exercises all of his options, he would hold an aggregate of 5,567,371 common shares of Norvista, representing approximately 7.89% of the issued and outstanding common shares post-exercise.

Further details on the information above concerning Spavold may be obtained from the Early Warning Report filed on SEDAR or by contacting Spavold at (206) 482-5272.

SOURCE Stan Spavold