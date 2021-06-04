Eminent Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated May 28, 2021, it has completed the previously announced private placement financing (the "Financing") and has issued 4,386,858 common shares (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.70 per Share for gross proceeds of $3,070,800. The Company paid finders' fees of $71,990 in relation to the Financing. Proceeds from the Financing will be used for exploration activities and general working capital. The securities issued under the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on October 4, 2021.

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range Project, Weepah, and Spanish Moon District.

