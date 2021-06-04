Peloton Warrant Extension

London, June 4, 2021 - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC) (CNSX:PMC.CN) (OTC:PMCCF) has modified the expiry time of certain outstanding warrants of the Company held by previous private placement investors as follows:
1,160,000 warrants exercisable at a price of CDN$0.15 until 5:00 pm on July 17, 2021 are now exercisable until 5:00 pm on July 17, 2023.
Peloton Minerals Corp. is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 104,086,641 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.
Peloton owns three gold exploration projects located in Elko County, Nevada and one gold project in Montana, USA.
