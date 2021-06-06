Silver One Appoints Leonard Harris as Advisor and Grants options

Vancouver, June 7, 2021 - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV:SVE); (OTC:SLVRF); (FSE:BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is very pleased with the appointment of Leonard (Len) Harris as an advisor to the Company. Mr. Harris, a graduate of metallurgy, brings a vast and impressive list of accomplishments and experience in metallurgy, project development and mine building.

Mr. Harris has worked for major companies worldwide, including Mount Isa in Australia, Cerro de Pasco Corporation in Peru, Newmont Mining throughout five continents and many countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, Ghana and Peru. He has also served on various junior company Boards including Alamos Gold, Glamis Gold, Pediment Gold, Corriente Resources, Endeavour Silver, Solitario Exploration and Royalty and Canarc Resources, to name a few. Len has received multiple awards and recognitions including the 2016 Hoover Medal for achievement, science, engineering and humanities, 2017 inductee into National Mining Hall of Fame, William Lawrence Saunders Gold Medal Award from the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineers, (AIME), and Gold Medal by the Mining, Metallurgical Society of America, among others. He also has published many technical papers and holds 10 metallurgical patents.

Silver One's President and CEO, Greg Crowe commented: "We are delighted to have someone with the depth of experience as Len to act as an advisor to our company. His talents in the metallurgical field alone will be especially useful as we continue to advance our Candelaria past producing silver project in Nevada. In addition, Len's contacts throughout the mining and finance industries are formidable and will be extremely advantageous to Silver One as we continue to grow our Company."

New Option Grant

Silver One also announces that is has granted a total of 2,950,000 stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.75 per share, subject to Silver One's option vesting terms and expire five years from the date of grant.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company has staked 636 lode claims and has acquired five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada. The project is host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems that have been traced to date for over 12 km along-strike.

Silver One holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt", immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

