Silver Spruce Reports the Passing of its Chairman of the Board, Dr. Brian Penney

BEDFORD, June 7, 2021 - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company")(TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) is saddened to report the passing of Dr. Brian Penney, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and past CEO and CFO of the Company. Brian was born in London, England on June 6th, 1944 and passed on June 5th, 2021 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, his home for many years, at the age of 76 years.

The Company extends its deepest condolences to his family and friends for our collective loss.

Dr. Penney was chairman of Silver Spruce Resources Inc. since 2016. He also served extended periods as CEO and CFO, and as chairman of the audit committee. He had extensive experience and success in guiding early-stage companies, both as CEO and Chairman. He had been a board member of several government and academic-industry boards and held various research and academic positions in physics and in computing science and worked as a software engineer, system architect and development manager at several companies in the telecommunications industry.

Brian, a professional engineer, held a Ph.D. in high energy nuclear physics from Imperial College of Science & Technology, University of London, was licensed as a commercial pilot. He was an avid investor and enjoyed great red wine.

"I had the distinct pleasure of working closely with Brian, though from afar and for only four years. I will miss his spirited conversations, his humour, his counsel, his attention to detail, his unwavering support, and his genuine interest in all subjects regarding the business and his colleagues," said Greg Davison, PGeo, Vice-President Exploration and Director. "My late father kept an accolade reserved for those deserving respect - 'he was scholar and a gentleman' - and Brian truly earned that compliment in every way."

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company which has signed Definitive Agreements to acquire 100% of the Melchett Lake Zn-Au-Ag project in northern Ontario, and with Colibri Resource Corp. in Sonora, Mexico, to acquire 50% interest in Yaque Minerales S.A de C.V. holding the El Mezquite Au project, a drill-ready precious metal project, and up to 50% interest in each of Colibri's early stage Jackie Au and Diamante Au-Ag projects, with the three properties located from 5 kilometres to 15 kilometres northwest from Minera Alamos's Nicho deposit, respectively. The Company also is pursuing exploration of the drill-ready and fully permitted Pino de Plata Ag project, located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine, in western Chihuahua, Mexico. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

