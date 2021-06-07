Bald Eagle Makes Board and Advisory Appointments

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 - Bald Eagle Gold Corp. ("Bald Eagle" or the "Company") (TSXV: BIG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nicholas Tintor and Mr. Michael Bandrowski as Directors of the Company. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Laurence Curtis and Mr. Jean Depatie as Senior Technical Advisors to the Company. These appointments represent a significant acquisition of technical and financial expertise in the areas of mineral exploration and development, mineral property acquisition, and capital markets. Collectively, these appointments represent over a century of mining industry experience.

Mr. Sidney Himmel, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated: "The Company´s in-house geological evaluation and execution capabilities have been enhanced to world-class levels as a result of these appointments. The Company will be aggressively reviewing its current and growing acquisition portfolio with the strategic objective of building sustained shareholder value through both property acquisition and development."

Mr. Himmel continued: "We are extremely appreciative that four senior geologists, with vast expertise in mineral exploration and development, have joined the Company, as directors and advisors. Each of Laurence Curtis, Jean Depatie, Nicholas Tintor, and Michael Bandrowski are well known to mineral investors around the world. Alongside the other Directors of the Company, I welcome our new colleagues enthusiastically. I look forward to working with them in all areas of exploration and property acquisition."

Nicholas Tintor, Executive Director

Mr. Tintor, a geologist, and mining executive will be an active Executive Director of the Company. He has more than 35 years of experience in the Canadian mining industry and has been involved in all aspects of the junior mining sector including executive management, project generation, corporate finance, and investor relations.

Mr. Tintor holds a B.Sc., Geology from the University of Toronto and is a Qualified Professional Member of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He is also a lifetime member of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada, and a member of PDAC's Securities Committee.

He is also President and CEO of RG Mining Investments Inc., a private investment company and a member of the Boards of Directors of Big Ridge Gold Corp., Benz Mining Corp., Adyton Resources Corp., and Benz Capital Corp.

Michael Bandrowski, Independent Director

Mr. Bandrowski, an executive and former research analyst, will be an Independent Director of the Company. For the past 16 years, he has been active in the mineral exploration and development industry as a mining research analyst and mineral exploration and development corporate executive. He holds a B.Sc. in geology and an MBA and has previously served on numerous public and private company boards.

He is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Big Ridge Gold Corp., a company which is acquiring an 80 per cent interest in Hope Brook Gold Project of Newfoundland and Labrador, an advanced stage, high-grade gold project. He was Founder of Escarpment Capital Advisors, a premier Canadian mining advisory firm. Over a nine-year period, he was a mining Research Analyst at Beacon Securities Inc., a mining Research Analyst at Clarus Securities Inc., and a Research Associate at Paradigm Capital.

Dr. Laurence Curtis, Senior Technical Advisor

Dr. Laurence Curtis is an economic geologist with over 45 years of experience in exploration, mine development, and financing of precious metals resources . He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Toronto and is a licensed Professional Geologist (Ontario) and a Lifetime Member of the PDAC.

Dr. Curtis is currently a director of Excellon Resources Inc. and formerly a Director of Wheaton River Minerals, High River Gold and Breakwater Resources. In 1996 he founded Intrepid Minerals Corporation as a mineral exploration and development company and was with the company through to 2014. During that period, he operated as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Under his tenure, the company advanced projects in Argentina, Central America, and Western Australia. During the transition to Intrepid Mines Ltd., he effected substantial financings and negotiated significant joint ventures with major international mining companies.

Dr. Curtis was also Vice-President and Senior Analyst, Global Resources at Dundee Capital Markets from 2011 to 2015, and Mining Analyst at Clarus Securities from 2010 to 2011. He received the Arbor Award from the University of Toronto for raising awareness of funding of undergraduates in the field of Earth Sciences.

Jean Depatie, Senior Technical Advisor

Mr. Depatie has had a distinguished career in the mining industry in Canada and internationally for the past 45 years. He is an internationally recognized expert in mineral exploration and development and minerals and mining corporate finance including financing and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Depatie is a graduate of the University of Montréal where he obtained a B.A in Mathematics and Physics and a B.Sc. in Geology. He received an M.Sc. from Laval University in Québec City.

He was a Director of Glamis Gold (which was sold to Goldcorp creating a $21.3 billion company), a Director of Novicourt Inc. (which was acquired by Xtrata), and a Director of Consolidated Thomson Iron Mines (acquired by Cliff Resources in a $4.9 billion acquisition transaction). Mr. Depatie has served many public companies at the highest levels. As President and CEO of Louvem Mines he was instrumental in the discovery of the Louvicourt base metal mine and the development of the Beaufor gold mine in Quebec. As a Director of Gold Hawk Resources, he was involved in the acquisition and reactivation of the Cobre San Juan base metal mine located in San Mateo, Peru.

Mr. Depatie received the 1990 Prix d'Excellence from the Québec Ministry of Mines and Energy for having financed and put into production the Stratmin mine, one of the most significant graphite mines in North America. In 1991, He was President of the Association Professionnelle des Géologues et des Géophysiciens du Québec.

In order to accommodate the newly appointed directors, Mr. Darren Collins will resign his position as Director of the Company. Mr. Collins will remain Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company has granted an aggregate total of 3,300,000 restricted share units of the Company ("RSUs") to certain directors, consultants and advisors of the Company under the Company's restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan"). The full text of the RSU Plan is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The RSUs will vest in equal semi-annual installments over two years after the date of grant. Each RSU represents the right to receive one common share upon vesting.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of advanced exploration assets in known gold districts in the Americas. The Company's objective is to acquire advanced exploration projects for exploration and development. The Company intends to, through evaluating historical data and utilizing modern exploration techniques and geological concepts enhance resources. The management team and the board of directors of the Company have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets.

