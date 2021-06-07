OTC Markets Group Welcomes Troilus Gold Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTCQX: CHXMF), a development-stage gold and copper mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Troilus Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Troilus Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CHXMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"This upgrade to the OTCQX Market is a testament to our progress and our continued success of executing on our plan to grow and develop the Troilus gold and copper asset into a cornerstone mine in North America", commented Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus. "It also demonstrates our financial strength and our commitment to delivering the highest standard of compliance, disclosure and corporate governance. Of all the securities traded on the OTC Markets, we are very proud to be among the 5% on the top tier OTCQX. We anticipate that this upgrade will increase our exposure within the U.S. investment community and provide greater access to shareholders seeking to take part in Troilus' growth."

About TroilUS Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. From 1996 to 2010, the Troilus Mine produced +2 million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. Troilus is located in the top-rated mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where is holds a strategic land position of 1,420 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. Since acquiring the project in 2017, ongoing exploration success has demonstrated the tremendous scale potential of the gold system on the property with significant mineral resource growth. The Company is advancing engineering studies following the completion of a robust PEA in 2020, which demonstrated the potential for the Troilus project to become a top-ranked gold and copper producing asset in Canada. Led by an experienced team with a track-record of successful mine development, Troilus is positioned to become a cornerstone project in North America.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

