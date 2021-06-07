Amerigo Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, June 07, 2021 - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF:OTC) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Margot Naudie and David Thomas to the Company's board of directors.



Margot Naudie is a seasoned 25-year capital markets professional with global investment expertise as a Senior Portfolio Manager for long-only and long/short North American and global natural resource portfolios. She has held senior roles at leading multi-billion-dollar asset management firms, including TD Asset Management, Marret Asset Management, and CPP Investment Board. Margot was cited as a Brendan Wood TopGun Investment Mind (Platinum) for five consecutive years. She is an active and engaged Independent Director on public and private company boards, where she acts as Lead Director, serves on Investment Committees and Chairs Audit, Compensation, and HR and ESG Committees. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Politics/Economics from McGill University, an MBA from the Ivey School of Business and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Margot will join Amerigo's audit committee.

David Thomas has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry, working with Kennecott Copper Corporation, Bougainville Copper Ltd., Amselco Minerals, Arimetco International and Austpac Resources in Australia. He also was a Vice President and Technical Director for Mellon Bank before joining Southern Peru Copper Corporation, where he served as Mine Manager, Area Manager, Chief Engineer and Vice President of Operations. David also worked on the team developing the Toromocho Copper Project in Peru, initially as an advisor and consultant and eventually as Vice President, Operations and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. David holds a BSc in Mining Engineering from the University of Utah, and an MSc in Mineral Resources Engineering from the University of Minnesota. His ample experience as a corporate director and wealth of technical and operational experience will be invaluable to Amerigo.

Concurrent with the appointment of Margot Naudie and David Thomas, the Company announces the resignation of Sidney Robinson, who joined the Amerigo board as a founding director in 2003.

"We are excited to welcome Margot and David to the Amerigo board of directors and to be able to tap into their wealth of knowledge, experience and insight, which will undoubtedly contribute to Amerigo's consolidation and success", said Klaus Zeitler, Amerigo's Executive Chairman. He added, "Amerigo owes a debt of gratitude to Sidney for his innumerable hours of service as a tremendously diligent board member and for his sage and always timely advice since 2003."

