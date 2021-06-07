Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Scandium International Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

08:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

RENO, June 7, 2021 - Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on June 3, 2021 all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at seven and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 24, 2020, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor and all unallocated entitlements issuable under the Company's 2015 stock option plan until June 3, 2024.

A total of 316,272,595 or 47.90% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:

Motions

Votes for

Votes withheld

Number

Percent

Number

Percent
George F. Putnam

110,927,869

93.94%

7,157,862

6.06%
William B. Harris

113,109,949

95.79%

4,975,782

4.21%
Willem P.C. Duyvesteyn

115,289,449

97.63%

2,796,282

2.37%
Warren K. Davis

114,680,949

97.12%

3,404,782

2.88%
James R. Rothwell

113,180,949

98.85%

4,904,782

4.15%
Peter B. Evensen

114,601,769

97.05%

3,483,962

2.95%
R. Christian Evensen

114,517,852

96.98%

3,567,879

3.02%

For further information, please contact
Edward Dickinson, CFO
Tel: 775-233-7328

George Putnam, President and CEO
Tel: 928-208-1775

Email: info@scandiummining.com

SOURCE: Scandium International Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650595/Scandium-International-Mining-Announces-Voting-Results-from-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Scandium International Mining Corp.

Scandium International Mining Corp.
Bergbau
USA
A12F0M
CA80600L1094
www.scandiummining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap