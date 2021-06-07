Hawkmoon Resources Appoints VP of Investor Relations

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; FSE:966) ("Hawkmoon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Clémence Bertrand as Vice-President of Investor Relations.

Ms. Bertrand joins Hawkmoon after seven years as a marketing and investor relations manager for a TSX- and Nasdaq-listed company. Ms. Bertrand holds a master's degree in International Business from HEC Montreal.

As VP of Investor Relations, Ms. Bertrand will be responsible for ensuring effective communication between Hawkmoon and the financial community. In addition, she will manage the Company's social media presence and provide French translation services for the Company's marketing materials.

"The Company is looking forward to working with Ms. Bertrand. She is a skilled communicator and her French language skills will be invaluable as the Company continues to build relationships in Québec," states Branden Haynes, CEO of Hawkmoon Resources.

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon recently completed its initial public offering and is focused on its two Québec gold projects in one of the world's largest gold deposits, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Both these gold projects are accessed by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other, east of the town of Lebel sur Quévillon.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word "expected", "projected", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company's engagement of Clémence Bertrand and her anticipated role and contributions to the Company. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Contact

Clémence Bertrand, Vice-President, Investor Relations

Email: clemence@hawkmoonresources.com

Telephone: (438) 924-4266