Stratabound to be Featured on CEO Clips on the BNN Bloomberg Channel and Posts Link to May 26th Webinar Discussing California Gold Acquisition

Toronto, June 7, 2021 - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") is pleased to announce BTV's CEO Clips, a series of short video profiles on innovative publicly traded companies across North America, will feature Stratabound Minerals Corp. on the BNN Bloomberg Channel beginning June 12th between the hours of 6am-12am, EDT. President and CEO R. Kim Tyler discusses the Company's plans and the recent announcement of the acquisition of California Gold Mining Inc. ("California Gold") with particular focus on California Gold's Fremont Gold Project located in the Mother Lode Gold District of California.

View at link: https://www.b-tv.com/stratabound-minerals-gold-and-copper-ceo-clip-90sec or visit the Company's website at www.stratabound.com. Further online distribution through BTV's CEO Clips includes: Thomson Reuters Terminals, Yahoo Finance, Stockwatch, Bloomberg, Stockhouse and BTV's YouTube channel.

California Gold Mining Acquisition Update:

The Company is also pleased to invite shareholders and all other interested parties to the video re-play of the joint-webinar co-hosted by Stratabound and California Gold Mining Inc. held on Wednesday May 26, 2021. Stratabound and California Gold jointly present the rationale for, and highlights of, the business combination, benefits for both companies' shareholders, and preliminary plans forward for the resulting pro forma company upon close of the transaction, with a focus on the Fremont Gold Project.

Link to webinar: https://www.redcloudfs.com/stratabound-and-california-gold-live-webinar/

On April 21, 2021, Stratabound announced it had agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of California Gold by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement. The transaction has the full endorsement of both the boards of California Gold and Stratabound and is on track to close by July 2021. A California Gold shareholder vote with respect to the transaction is scheduled for June 15, 2021. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as financial advisor to California Gold.

About the BNN Bloomberg Channel and BTV

BNN Bloomberg is Canada's only Business News Network reporting on finance and the markets. BTV-Business Television and CEO Clips produce and create the largest library of issuer videos and campaigns for broadcast on TV and financial sites. Contact info@b-tv.com

About Stratabound Minerals Corp.

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a well-funded Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory and its new McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt-Gold Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.stratabound.ca or contact: R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO 416-915-4157 info@stratabound.com

About California Gold

California Gold Mining Inc.'s flagship Fremont gold project located in Mariposa County, California lies within California's prolific Mother Lode Gold Belt. The Fremont Project hosts a NI 43-101 mineral resource of 515,000 ounces grading 1.71 g/t gold in the Indicated category, and an additional 364,000 ounces grading 1.44 g/t gold in the Inferred category*, currently encompassing only the Pine Tree-Josephine zone.

(*TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE FREMONT PROJECT, MARIPOSA COUNTY, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, U.S.A., Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. (RPA), 2016). The Project hosts two historical underground gold mines across approximately one kilometre out of a total four kilometres of strike along the regional Mother Lode Shear Zone extending across and beyond the Property.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. All information other than information of historical fact is forward-looking information. The use of any of the words "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "would", "believe", "predict" and "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that this information will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking information included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

The forward-looking information provided in this news release is based upon a number of material factors and assumptions including, without limitation: (a) that the Arrangement will be completed in the timelines and on the terms currently anticipated, if at all; (b) that all necessary CSE, TSXV, court and regulatory approvals will be obtained on the timelines and in the manner currently anticipated; (c) that all necessary California Gold shareholder approvals will be obtained; and (d) general assumptions respecting the business and operations of both Stratabound and California Gold, including that each business will continue to operate in a manner consistent with past practice and pursuant to certain industry and market conditions.

Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and other factors that could cause actual results and events to vary materially from that anticipated by such forward-looking information. In particular, the completion of the Arrangement is subject to a number of risks including, without limitation: (a) CSE, TSXV, court and regulatory approvals may not be obtained in the timelines or on the terms currently anticipated or at all; (b) necessary California Gold shareholder approvals may not be obtained; (c) the Arrangement is subject to a number of closing conditions and no assurance can be given that all such conditions will be met or will be met in the timelines required by the Arrangement Agreement; and (d) the business, operational and/or financial performance or achievements of Stratabound or California Gold may be materially different from that currently anticipated. In particular, the benefits anticipated in respect of the Arrangement are based on the current business, operational and financial position of each of Stratabound and California Gold, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and assumptions are not exhaustive.

The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date of this news release. Neither Stratabound nor California Gold undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

