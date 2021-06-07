Rockland Resources Contracts Forage Fusion Drilling Limited for Drilling at Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario

VANCOUVER, June 7, 2021 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to announce that it has contracted Forage Fusion Drilling Limited of Hawkesbury, Ontario for the Company's initial drilling program at the Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario

"We are very pleased to have secured Fusion Drilling for our initial drill program at the Cole Gold Mines Property that is set to commence in the second half of June. This Property is located at the west end of the prolific Red Lake greenstone belt and has had no exploration for nearly 50 years. The Cole Gold Mines Property hosts an historic high-grade gold resource that was developed in the 1930's, and except for the limited drilling program in 1973, has had no exploration since then." stated chief executive officer Mike England.

Rockland will embark on a 2,500 metre core drilling campaign that will initially test gold mineralization that was defined by the Cole Gold Mines Limited underground development work. The Company has completed field work to identify initial drill site locations that will test historic Kerr Addison (1973) diamond drilling that returned values up to 2.2 ounces per ton gold (68.3 grams per tonne gold) over 1.5 feet (0.46 metre) core width in sulphide mineralized quartz veins. Initial holes will also test surface showings that returned recent grab sample values up to 14.8 g/t Au. The property has an approved exploration permit PR-20-000368, that is valid until March 2024.

The Cole Gold Property historically indicated high-grade gold values are associated with sphalerite-chalcopyrite-scheelite-bearing quartz veins in shear and structural zones in porphyry and felsic rocks, striking approximately east-west and dipping steeply to the north. Mineralization is located in a regional structural corridor known as the Pipestone Deformation Zone. Underground development work by Cole Gold Mines in the 1930's included a vertical shaft to a depth of 161.5 metres (530 feet), with four levels established, and over 2,133.6 metres (7,000 feet) of drifting and crosscutting (mostly on vein) and 1,219.2 metres (4,000 feet) of underground diamond drilling.

About the Cole Gold Mines Property

Rockland Resources Ltd. is acquiring a 100-per-cent interest in the Cole Gold Mines Property, located in Ball township, Red Lake Mining Divison, Ontario. The Property consists of 28 mining claims (568 ha) located 30 km west of the Cochenour, Campbell, Red Lake mine complex owned and operated by Evolution Mining. The Property represents a rare opportunity to explore a strategically located asset in one of the most active, prolific producing mining districts in Canada. The property hosts high-grade gold values in a classic Red Lake-type quartz vein and silica-sulphide replacement zones.

Qualified Person

Garry Clark P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, is the Qualified Person responsible for reviewing and approving the technical contents of this news release as they pertain to the Cole Gold Mines Property.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the properties. In addition to the Cole Gold Property, Rockland is exploring the Summit Old Timer Property that consists of three (3) mineral claims covering an area of 1,915 hectares located approximately 17 km southeast of the City of Nelson, within the Nelson Mining Division, British Columbia.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Sutcliffe

President and Director

For further information, please contact:

Mike England

Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: Rockland Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650641/Rockland-Resources-Contracts-Forage-Fusion-Drilling-Limited-for-Drilling-at-Cole-Gold-Mines-Property-Red-Lake-Mining-Division-Ontario