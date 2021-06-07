Gold Discovery Target Confirmed

VANCOUVER, June 7, 2021 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) is pleased to update on its field exploration program during the past several weeks which was designed to evaluate both a stockpile milling site and further conduct property wide field exploration. Mark Payne, P.Geo and David Turner, P.Geo verified the discovery of an additional gold occurrence.



Click Image To View Full Size

Mark Payne P.Geo states, "Surface reconnaissance at the location of a previously reported circular gold-in-soil anomaly confirms the discovery of a localized coincident sericitic alteration bloom and there appears to be an association to a prominent cross-fault. This surface exploration gold target appears to be situated north of, and in the footwall of the Fairplay Lode, which hosted the Providence North and South Ore shoots. This discovery target shows good potential and is planned be tested in the near future by trenching with a "Spydex" excavator and core drilling from existing roads".

At the Bonita Mine, located at the northern end of the property, disclosed the presence of two separate barren sericitic alteration blooms which represent two new exploration targets in that area. Further reconnaissance in the Bonita area is warranted. Typically, intense barren sericitic alteration blooms constitute high-confidence exploration targets at Mother Lode Belt mine properties.

Further surface reconnaissance in underground examination of the 600-ft Level developments provided an opportunity to examine the structural controls for the historic ore shoots and the visual common denominators characterizing the historic mined high-grade gold mineralization.

Examination of the geology in the Consuela Cross-Cut on the 600 Level disclosed the potential for a bulk-tonnage exploration gold target situated north of the cross-cut and west of the historic McCarthy North and South Ore shoots, localized adjacent to a prominent cross-fault.

A pervasively sericitic altered dioritic intrusive is cut by a pervasive, stacked tensional array of quartz fracture fillings which may constitute an excellent bulk-tonnage target in closer proximity to the prominent cross-fault. This cross-fault separated the historic McCarthy North and South Ore shoots".

Surface outcrop of the Bonita Lode structure showed a 1.5-meter-wide zone of strongly-deformed, sericite + carbonate + pyrite schist cut by semi-conformable quartz stringers up to 6cm thick. The lode is bounded by strong planar fault walls and the lode filling is cut by additional intra-vein fault planes.

Qualified Person:

David Turner P.Geo. is the Company's qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101

and has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald A. Coombes, President & CEO

Office: (604) 688-8200

Email: info@providencegold.com

