Drilling Planned on DIOS Wholly-Owned K2 Property

MONTREAL, June 07, 2021 - DIOS Exploration Inc. ("Dios") (TSX-V: DOS) is planning a drilling campaign for next quarter on K2 wholly-owned gold property and permitting is currently being prepared. For this time of the year, focus will be mainly on Sesame gold Target, a 2 km long by 200-400 m wide NE striking airborne IP anomaly, north of Kali pluton, 3.2 km up-ice of crumbly sericite enriched and carbonated felsic floats with 1-3% pyrite & quartz stringers that yielded up to 6.72 g/t Au, 29 g/t Ag, 0.2 % Cu, in perfect line up-ice of Wi-target goldbearing glacial drumlins (10-283 ppb Au in B-horizon).
The K2 property (no royalties), adjacent in same trend west-southwest to Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Elmer project, is underlain by same stratigraphy.
During planning meeting for summer-fall work, the board of Directors granted 1.15 million five-year stock options at 10 cents per share under the company's director, employee and consultant incentive stock option plan. The options granted to any Director, Officer, Employee or Consultant must vest in stages over eighteen (18) months, with 15% of the options vesting over a three (3) month period, at the exception of 10% of the options granted which may be exercised by the optionee from the date of grant
This release was prepared by M.J. Girard, Geo, MSc, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contact information : Marie-Jos? Girard, Geo M.Sc., 43-101 QP President mjgirard@diosexplo.com Tel. (514) 923-9123 Website: www.diosexplo.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!