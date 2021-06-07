Jayden Closes Private Placement

Vancouver - June 7, 2021; Jayden Resources Inc. ("Jayden" or the "Company") (TSXV:JDN) Further to its new release dated April 27, 2021 wherein the Company announced a unit offering (the "Offering") consisting of 7,100,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $852,000. The Offering was oversold with 7,449,499 Units being placed for total proceeds of $893,940.

Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one half (1/2) of a transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each two (2) Warrants entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") of the Company at a price of $0.22 per Warrant Share until June 3, 2023. No finder's fees or commissions were paid in relation to the Offering.

The Offering's Shares and any Warrant Shares are subject to a four-month-plus-one-day hold period expiring on October 3, 2021. The proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance both the Company's Harry and Storm Lake gold properties and for general working capital purposes.

For further information about this news release, contact Mike Thast at 604-688-9588 or email info@jaydenresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board:

"David Eaton"

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.