Sayona Mining Ltd: Completion of Piedmont Investment in Sayona Quebec

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (DML.F) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) has completed the final leg in its strategic partnership arrangement with leading U.S.-based lithium corporation, Piedmont Lithium, following the execution of the necessary agreements regarding Piedmont's investment in Sayona Quebec Inc.As detailed in the Company's announcement on 11 January 2021, Piedmont has subscribed for US$5 million worth of shares in Sayona Quebec to acquire a 25% interest in Sayona's Canadian subsidiary.The funding will help advance Sayona's growth plans in Quebec, including the Company's flagship Authier Lithium Project, the emerging Tansim Lithium Project and creation of a lithium hub in Quebec's Abitibi region, including the Company's joint bid with Piedmont for North American Lithium (NAL).Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch commented: "We welcome Piedmont's investment in Sayona Quebec and its support of our growth plans in Canada, including our joint bid for NAL."This partnership is advancing the development plans of both companies, as we work to develop an Abitibi lithium hub in Quebec supplying the fast-growing North American battery market."





About Sayona Mining Ltd:



Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au





Source:

Sayona Mining Ltd.





Contact:

Brett Lynch Managing Director Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058 Email: info@sayonamining.com.au