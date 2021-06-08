Tocvan Announces Agreement with Millrock for El Picacho Project Sonora, Mexico

Adds to Portfolio with Project in Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt

Calgary - June 8, 2021. Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE:TOC) (CNSX:TOC.CN) ("Tocvan" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has signed a Letter of Commitment with Millrock Resources Inc. to acquire the Option Agreement ("Agreement") for the El Picacho Gold Project (the "Project") within the Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt in Sonora, Mexico. The Project is located 140 kilometers north of Hermosillo in Sonora, Mexico and is fully accessible by road. Extensive surface exploration has been conducted historically defining five (5) gold targets on the project. Tocvan believes these targets will be ready for drill testing with surface confirmation via trenching. A permit is currently active to allow for trenching and drilling on the Project. A site-visit has been completed by Tocvan to confirm target areas and project accessibility. The Agreement is subject to an additional 60-day due-diligence period effective June 7, 2021.

About El Picacho

Location and Infrastructure

- Total Area: 2,413.7 ha - Road accessible, 140 km north-northwest of Hermosillo - Excellent Road access. Railroad on eastern edge of Project - 18 km southwest of San Francisco Mine (>3 Moz Au at 0.52 g/t Au in two open pits)

Historic Work Summary

- 5 Orogenic Gold Targets Defined: San Ramon, Tortuga, El Puerto, La Cornea, and El Jabali (Figure 2) - 2,650 rock samples collected (32 samples >10g/t Au, 189 samples > 1 g/t Au) - Regional Scale mapping completed - 3,548 soil samples collected, covering Project Area (up to 4.75 g/t Au in soil) - 70% of area covered by ground magnetic survey - 17.8 line-km of IP surveys - Limited drilling completed, widely spaced - Fully Permitted for Drilling and Trenching

"We are extremely excited to announce the agreement to acquire the El Picacho Gold Project" Commented CEO, Derek Wood. "Tocvan sees this as a tremendous opportunity to add to our portfolio of strong gold assets and El Picacho will be the perfect compliment to Pilar. The amount of quality exploration work completed to date on the project provides Tocvan with several gold targets that can be advanced to drill ready status quickly. We look forward to advancing El Picacho while we continue to unlock the potential of Pilar."

Terms of Option Agreement

Total cash payments of $1,989,600 USD will be made over a 5 year term to acquire 100% interest in the project. Millrock is to retain a 2% NSR with option for Tocvan to purchase back 1% for $1MM USD. Upon full execution of the Option Agreement an Annual Advance Minimum Royalty ("AAMR") of $25,000 USD will be paid to Millrock, doubling each year until the start of production. An initial payment of $78,000 USD is due upon signing of the agreement.

Figure 1. Location of El Picacho Project within the Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt



Figure 2. Planview Map of Target Areas at El Picacho.



Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan currently has approximately 28 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exciting opportunities. The Pilar Gold-Silver project in Sonora, Mexico and the Rogers Creek Copper project in southern British Columbia, management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Derek A. Wood, President and CEO

Suite 1150 Iveagh House,

707 - 7th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6

Telephone: (403) 668 7855 EXT 101

Email: dwood@tocvan.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

