TomaGold undertakes further exploration on Obalski

The Corporation is undertaking a Pulse-EM geophysical survey in four drill holes.



TomaGold will start a 10,000-metre drilling program on its Obalski property as soon as it has access to a drill rig.

MONTREAL, June 08, 2021 -- TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT) ("TomaGold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a four-hole Pulse-EM geophysical survey in preparation for a 10,000-metre drilling program on its wholly-owned Obalski property, located 3 km south of Chibougamau. The survey will be carried out by G?ophysique TMC of Val-d'Or.

The Pulse-EM surveying involves inserting a probe into the existing drill holes and identifying the sulfides present. Combined with the historical drill results compiled in 2020, this will allow the Corporation to better define the parameters of the next drilling program. The target zone lies at a vertical depth of 400 m to 600 m. The goal of the survey is to gather additional information on the sulfide zone, including its strike, dip and vertical depth.

"The goal of the upcoming drilling program is to carry out the work as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible, and we are therefore conducting a Pulse-EM survey to optimize drill hole selection," stated David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold. "The survey and data compilation should take two or three weeks and then we will start drilling as soon as the drill rig becomes available. The high demand for drill rigs in the area has caused a delay beyond our control, but we expect drilling to start in the next few weeks."

It should be recalled that the Corporation obtained excellent results from the 2,502-metre drilling program conducted in the winter of 2020-2021, with several high-grade gold and copper values, including 47.4 g/t Au, 87.6 g/t Ag and 7.06% Cu over 1.1 metres and 67.1 g/t Au, 40.1 g/t Ag and 2.32% Cu over 0.5 metres in hole OBS-20-002; 12.45 g/t Au, 17.7 g/t Ag and 0.53% Cu over 0.65 metres in hole OBS-20-001; and 23.7 g/t Au and 24.5 g/t Ag over 0.5 metres in hole OBS-21-005 (see press releases dated March 10, 2021, and March 25, 2021).

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andr? Jean, P.Eng., the Corporation's Director of Exploration and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Obalski property

The Obalski property, which covers 345 hectares, including a 33-hectare mineral concession, lies about 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. Discovered in 1928, the Obalski deposit produced 100,273 tonnes at grades of 1.14% Cu, 2.08 g/t Au and 6.04 g/t Ag from the A zone between 1964 to 1972, and around 9,000 tonnes at a reported grade of 8.5 g/t Au from the D zone in 1984 (Source: SIGEOM and Camchib Exploration internal reports).

About TomaGold

TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT) is a Canadian mineral exploration corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold mineral properties. TomaGold has interests in five gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Lac Doda. It also participates in a joint venture with Evolution Mining Ltd. and New Gold Inc., through which it holds a 24.5% interest in the Baird property, near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario.

Contact:

David Grondin

President and Chief Executive Officer

(514) 583-3490

www.tomagoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Corporation's control. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.