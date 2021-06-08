Hanstone Gold Begins 2021 Mining Season; Secures Diamond Drill Contract for Golden Triangle Doc Property

VANCOUVER, June 08, 2021 - Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: HANS, FSE: HGO) ("Hanstone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce diamond drill contractor J.T. Thomas Diamond Drilling Ltd. will be heading up the 5,000m, large diameter core drilling and exploration program on its Doc and Snip North Properties, located in British Columbia's prolific mining district known as the Golden Triangle. Hanstone worked with J.T. Thomas Diamond Drilling Ltd. for its 2020 drill program and is exceptionally pleased to continue their relationship with such a well regarded and experienced drilling company.



Hanstone crews have recently returned from opening the Doc Property camp in preparation for mobilization of the 2021 core drilling and exploration program, expected to commence later this month.

The 2021 summer drill program is designed to follow-up on the significant diamond drill core results returned from the 2020 drill program that included 2.25 metres grading 6.18 g/t Au, with 47.78 g/t Ag; 0.80 metres grading 10.8 g/t Au; and 7.02 metres grading 2.27 g/t Au. Additional positive results included 13.28 metres grading 12.01 g/t Au, including an exceptional intercept of 1.28 metres grading 113.70 g/t Au as previously reported in the Company's March 9, 2021 news release.

Additional new targets have also been identified for follow-up core drilling utilizing airborne geophysical data outlining the extension of geophysical gravity lows associated with known gold bearing quartz vein structures.

Ray Marks, President and CEO of Hanstone stated:

"Hanstone's Management is eager to commence the 2021 drill program and is looking forward to following up on the extension of additional new targets outlined from last year's exceptional drilling results. This year's drilling is designed to expand the known mineralized zones and test new prospective targeted areas with the ultimate goal of defining a NI 43-101 compliant resource and delineate additional targets for exploration and future development. We expect this summer to be an exciting and rewarding one for the Company and its shareholders."

About Hanstone:

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn in option in the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

Ray Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

Carrie Howes, Director of Communications+1-778-551-8488, carrie.howes@hanstonegold.com

Or visit the Company's website at www.hanstonegold.com.



