Exploits Board of Directors Announces Ms. Siri C. Genik, Director; Implements New Corporate Governance Structure

Vancouver, June 8th, 2021 - Exploits Discovery Corp. ("Exploits" or the "Company") (CSE:NFLD) (OTC:NFLDF) (CNSX:NFLD.CN) (FSE:634-FF) announces, effective June 7th, 2021, the appointment of Ms. Siri C. Genik as a Director of the Company and announces the implementation of corporate governance policies to guide Exploits in its pursuit to acquire and develop gold projects in Canada's Newfoundland.

Significant unanimous decisions of the Exploits Board of Directors include:

- The formation of an Executive Search Committee to actively and aggressively seek a permanent Chief Executive Officer for the Company; - The formal approval of a Code of Conduct; a Corporate Disclosure & Insider Trading Policy; ESG Principles; and Environment, Health & Safety Principles all of which will be posted on the corporate website; - The formation of a Governance & Nominations Committee; a Compensation Committee, and an Investment Committee all of which include Board-approved Charters and are filled by a majority of independent Directors; - The addition of one new Board seat which will be filled by Ms. Siri C. Genik.



William M. Sheriff, Interim Chief Executive Officer said "On behalf of the Board of Directors I wish to welcome Ms. Genik to the Exploits Board of Directors. Her global expertise in governance and sustainability will serve the Company immensely. I also want to thank the collective shareholders, specifically New Found Gold and Mr. Eric Sprott, for their complete support and endorsement of the Company going forward as we implement new corporate governance and swift actions to uphold and respect the rights of all shareholders. Exploits Discovery has an incredible land position, a great team and with drilling presently underway, we all look forward to an exciting 2021 exploration season."

Siri C. Genik, Director

Ms. Genik is the principal of BRIDGE© and during the course of her career has spent over 25 years working on major capital projects, from the Americas to the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Eurasia. Her experience lies primarily in Non-technical Risk Assessments and Strategic Planning, ESG and Sustainability, Stakeholder Relations and External Affairs. Siri also has extensive experience in negotiating agreements and mediation. Her focus has been developing strategies that bring together the business solution with the governmental policies, socioeconomic concerns and community priorities. Siri builds bridges between the boardroom, the project world and the teams on the ground, focusing on providing long-term value and achieving cost-driven results.

Ms. Genik presently serves as a Director of the Board for the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC); Co-Chair of the Sustainability and Lands & Regulations Committees (PDAC); Director, Imperial Mining Group & Chair of the Audit Committee and Governance Committee. She is a CIM Distinguished Lecturer - CSR (2018-2019); Director of the Canada-Mongolia Chamber of Commerce and previously served as Vice President, Women-in-Mining-Canada (2015- 2021).

Ms. Genik holds a Mediation certification (Canada), is a member of the Bar of the Province of Québec; holds her LL.L from the Université de Montréal plus holds both a Business Administration Certificate and B.A., Political Science and Economics from McGill University. Siri perfectly tri-lingual (English, French and Spanish).

William M. Sheriff, Interim Chief Executive Officer: Declaration of Interests

William M. Sheriff, Interim Chief Executive Officer also wishes to formally advise of his Declaration of Interests in Newfoundland & Labrador. Mr. Sheriff, who also serves on several corporate boards as identified on the Exploits Discovery Board of Directors page, is also a well known prospector. Prior to assuming the Interim Chief Executive Officer position at Exploits he, through his private company, Platoro West Inc, staked significant land holdings in Newfoundland and also entered into formal agreements with several Newfoundland/Labrador-based prospectors. Mr. Sheriff also owns The Rock Gold Corp, a private Newfoundland/Labrador corporation. Mr. Sheriff has ceased all activities relating to these holdings while serving as Chief Executive Officer.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company currently holds the Jonathan's Pond, Dog Bay, Mt. Peyton, Middle Ridge, True Grit, Great Bend, and Gazeebow projects covering approximately 2,000 square kilometres of mineral tenements. The PB Hill projects syndicate covers an additional area of almost 2,000 square kilometres.

With five permitted drill targets, ample cash reserves, and a drill working and committed through the summer 2021, Exploits is positioned for discovery.

Exploits believes that the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt, which runs 200 km from Dog Bay southwest to Bay d'Espoir, has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980s. The last 40 years have seen incremental advancements in the understanding of gold mineralization in the camp. The sum of this knowledge is now coming together in discrete and effective exploration models that have delivered results including New Found Gold's 2019 discovery hole. The Exploits Subzone and GRUB regions have been the focus of major staking and financing since late 2019.

The team at Exploits, with significant local experience and knowledge, have studied the entirety of the Exploits Subzone and surrounding regions, and have picked individual land packages for staking or joint ventures, where there are opportunities for world class discoveries and mine development. Exploits intends to leverage its local team and the larger shift in geologic understanding and become one of the most extensive explorers in the Exploits Subzone.

