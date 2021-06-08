Cyon Announces Acquisition of 1296067 B.C. Ltd.

Vancouver, June 8, 2021 - Cyon Exploration Ltd. (previously True Grit Resources Ltd.) (the "Company") (TSXV:CYON) (OTC:CYNXF) announces, further to its news release dated May 17, 2021, that it acquired (the "Acquisition") all the issued and outstanding common shares of 1296067 B.C. Ltd. ("1296") from the shareholders of the 1296 (the "Shareholders") pursuant to the share exchange agreement dated May 17, 2021 (the "Share Exchange Agreement").

1296 is the owner of certain mineral claims and interests in leases known as the Black Rock Canyon property that were previously owned by Metals Explorations Inc. (the "Property"). As disclosed in the Company's news release dated March 13, 2020, the Property is located in the Bullion mining district approximately 55 mile southwest of Elko, Nevada. The Property comprises about 3,894 acres, 31 lode claims totaling 620 acres, and 440 acres of fee minerals lease. Please also see the National Instrument 43-101 technical report in respect of the Property available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Pursuant to the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement, as consideration for the sale and transfer of the all the common shares of 1296 to the Company, the Company issued to the Shareholders an aggregate of 12,000,000 common shares of the Company.

Upon closing of the Acquisition, the Mineral Option Agreement dated March 13, 2020, as amended, shall be terminated and no further shares will be issued under the Mineral Option Agreement. The Mineral Option Agreement previously granted the Company an option to acquire the Property upon fulfilling certain share issuances and expenditures.

Cyon Exploration Ltd.

Per: "Brian Thurston"

Brian Thurston

CEO

Tel: 778 928-6565

