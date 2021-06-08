Four Drills Operating at the Treaty Creek Property, Northwestern BC (Golden Triangle)

Vancouver, JUNE 8, 2021 - - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (OTC:TEUTF) (Frankfurt-TFE) has received a report from its joint venture partner Tudor Gold announcing that two additional drill rigs have arrived at Treaty Creek (the "Project"), located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. Diamond drilling continues with four rigs on the Goldstorm Deposit, which is on-trend from Seabridge Gold's KSM Project, located five kilometres to the southwest. Excellent progress has been made during the first two weeks of drilling on the fully funded 30,000 metre, Phase l exploration program (the "Program"). This deposit delineation and property exploration program will utilize up to six drills.

Tudor Gold's Vice President of Exploration and Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., states: "Despite higher than normal snowpack levels, crews have rapidly advanced the excavation of snow to expose drill sites allowing four diamond drill rigs to begin operations. We plan to prepare pad sites at other targets such as Perfect Storm (PSZ) and Eureka this month and will bring in two additional diamond drill rigs.

We are excited about drilling these promising new targets, however, the priority of our exploration program is to define the limits of the Goldstorm Deposit, as it currently remains open to expansion in all directions and at depth. In addition to potentially adding new gold equivalent (AuEq) ounces to the resource we will attempt to convert as much of the 7.9 million AuEq ounces of Inferred Resources to the Measured and Indicated Resource categories that currently total 19.41 million AuEq ounces. Concurrent with the drilling program, environmental base-line studies continue, including our water-sampling programs and installation of a weather monitoring station near our lower exploration camp.

Tudor Gold Corp. and our associated service companies have taken extreme measures to maintain the highest professional standards while working within COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Only essential personnel are permitted to enter the camp and staging areas. Of those workers who are at the project site and staging site, we have strict daily monitoring of the workers temperatures and general health conditions. We have a certified paramedic at the staging area to examine all in-coming and out-going Tudor personnel and all service providers."

Walter Storm, President and CEO of Tudor Gold, stated: "I am very pleased with the safe start-up of the 2021 exploration program at our flagship Treaty Creek Project thanks to the hard work and perseverance of our crew members. We look forward to increasing the pace and performance of this year's Program by expanding the number of drilling rigs at the Treaty Creek property. This start will help us complete the required drilling necessary to potentially expand and update the current resource estimate. The goal is to complete an updated Resource Estimate for the Goldstorm Deposit in 2022. We feel confident this will allow us to advance the Project with a Preliminary Economic Assessment study planned for 2022."

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Tudor Gold's Vice President Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release. Mr. Konkin is also a director of Teuton.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. Ten of these properties are currently under option to third parties. Over $3.5 million in option cash payments (not including appreciable payments made in shares) has been generated from these properties since 2015, including properties where optionees have already earned their interest.

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in Treaty Creek (carried until such time as a production decision is made), as well as a 0.98% NSR in the central portion of the property including the Goldstorm deposit. Interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.

Respectfully submitted,

"Dino Cremonese, P.Eng."

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,

President and Chief Executive Officer

