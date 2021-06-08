Opawica Explorations Inc. Initiates OTCQB Listing

Vancouver, June 8, 2021 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce that it has initiated the process list the Company's common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB would be an upgrade from the current OTC Pink Market listing and remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements.

Blake Morgan, President and CEO of the Company, commented: "Application and admission to the OTCQB is part of our long-term strategy to grow our shareholder base in the United States, a market that traditionally has a strong demand for investment in Gold and Junior Miners. We have also begun to take steps to raise investor awareness in Markets in Asia, Europe, and Canada through disseminating translated materials and participating in Investor Conferences. This should take place over the coming few weeks."

The Company anticipates that the move to the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including access to the most current information while reducing the trading limits and restrictions, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements. The OTCQB is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as an "established public market" for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. The OTCQB increases transparency, management certification and compliance requirements, and most broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB. Historically this has resulted in greater liquidity and awareness for companies that reach the OTCQB tier.

The OTCQB is a venture market designed for early-stage and developing US and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company has granted 1,700,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.60 per share until June 8, 2026 to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The stock options are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost-effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

