Blende Silver Corp. -- Field Crew Mobilized to Begin Phase 1 Drill Program

Vancouver, June 8, 2021 - Blende Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:BAG) announced today the mobilization of its field crew to the Company's wholly owned Blende Silver-Zinc-Lead project located 63km north of Keno Hill, Yukon.

Company director Andrew H. Rees stated "Upon receipt of the Company's updated NI43-101 Resource Estimate prepared my Moose Mountain Technical Services (announced May 20, 2021), the company is commencing Phase 1 of an initial 20-hole drill program, with the objective of expanding and upgrading the classification of the current inferred resource on what is the largest carbonate-hosted Ag-Zn-Pb deposit in the Yukon and one of the largest undeveloped Ag-Zn-Pb deposits in western Canada."

Mineralization at Blende outcrops at surface and is open to the northwest, southeast and below the mineralization which currently extends along a 6km strike. Exploration in 2021 will focus on upgrading and expanding the Company's current mineral resource as well as upgrading facilities at the Blende project to accommodate anticipated work programs.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Sue Bird, P. Eng., a qualified person with respect to NI 43-101.

About Blende Silver Corp.



Blende Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on silver-zinc-lead exploration and development at the company's flagship Blende Deposit in north-central Yukon. The 100% owned property is the largest carbonate-hosted Ag-Zn-Pb deposit in Yukon and one of the largest undeveloped Ag-Zn-Pb deposits in Western Canada. It is winter-road accessible, 5,345 ha and situated 63 km northeast of Keno Hill, Yukon. The property has had more than $9.2M in past exploration ($5.2M by Blende Silver); including 25,195 meters of drilling in 132 drillholes.

