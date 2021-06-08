Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Baker Botts L.L.P. Represents JSW in Its Antitrust Group Boycott Lawsuit in Southern District of Texas Against Nucor, United States Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs

18:31 Uhr  |  PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 8, 2021 - Baker Botts L.L.P. is pleased to represent Plaintiffs JSW Steel (USA) Inc. and JSW Steel Ohio, Inc. (collectively, "JSW") in their important antitrust lawsuit filed today in the Southern District of Texas against three of the largest domestic steel companies, Nucor Corp., United States Steel Corp., and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., including its recent acquisition, AK Steel Holding Corp. The lawsuit alleges that the defendant companies conspired to boycott and refused to supply JSW with a critical feedstock, domestic semi-finished steel slab, beginning in 2018 and continuing until today. JSW alleges that defendants' cartel cost them hundreds of millions of dollars in lost profits, increased their expenses and caused them other damages, and also led to higher prices and significant harm to U.S. steel buyers and significantly fewer jobs for U.S. steel workers.

The Baker Botts team is led by partners Joseph Ostoyich and Michael Calhoon, special counsel Julie Rubenstein, and associates Christopher Wilson and JoAnna Adkisson. The team looks forward to vindicating the important rights of its clients.

Press inquiries should be sent to:

Chris Blackman
Chris Blackman Media Consulting
chris@blackmanmediaconsulting.com

Joseph Ostoyich
Baker Botts L.L.P.
joseph.ostoyich@bakerbotts.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baker-botts-llp-represents-jsw-in-its-antitrust-group-boycott-lawsuit-in-southern-district-of-texas-against-nucor-united-states-steel-and-cleveland-cliffs-301308189.html

SOURCE Baker Botts


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
Bergbau
USA
A2DVSM
US1858991011
www.clevelandcliffs.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap