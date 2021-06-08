Cabral Gold Inc. Announces $10 million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, June 8, 2021 - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTC: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of investment dealers led by Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 18,520,000 units (the "Units") from the treasury of the Company, at a price of $0.54 per Unit for total gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $10 million (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share from the Company at a price of $0.80 per Common Share for a period of 24 months after Closing.

In addition, the Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units of the Offering on the same terms exercisable at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering, for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any.

The net proceeds of the Offering shall be used for the advancement of the Company's Cuiú Cuiú Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 29, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The Units to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in filed in each of the provinces of Canada, excluding Québec, and may be offered in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and applicable state securities laws, and in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws provided that no prospectus, registration statement or similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource company engaged in the identification, exploration and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Two gold deposits have so far been defined at Cuiú Cuiú and contain 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 5.9Mt @ 0.90g/t (200,000 oz) and Inferred resources of 19.5Mt @ 1.24g/t (800,000 oz).

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history producing an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest garimpo in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "shall" "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. This news release contains forward-looking statements and assumptions pertaining to the following: the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the closing date of the Offering. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

