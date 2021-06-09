Radisson Exploration Program Set to Begin

Vancouver, June 9, 2021 - LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) ("LaSalle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a comprehensive field program including the Company's first drill program is set to begin on its 100% owned Radisson Property located in the Eeyou Istchee - James Bay Territory, Québec.

Crews are mobilizing with prospecting, geological mapping, and sampling commencing the week of June 14. The first priority will be to follow-up on the prospecting discoveries on the Goldhawk and Goldfang high grade gold zones and will include prospecting and geological mapping. These discoveries occur in an area of the Property that had received little exploration prior to LaSalle's work program last fall.

In mid-July, the Company will initiate its first drill program on Radisson, that will consist of a minimum of 3,000 metres testing 8-10 prioritized targets including the Goldhawk and Goldfang zones. All contracts related to the drilling program have been executed.

Commented Ian Campbell, President and CEO of LaSalle "We are very excited to begin our fully funded comprehensive exploration program at Radisson that will include our first ever drill program."

The Goldhawk and Goldfang Zones were discovered by prospecting late in the 2020 field season. At Goldhawk, grab samples of quartz veins hosted in diorite ranged from 1.55 grams per tonne (g/t) gold to higher grades of 36.71 g/t and 64.50 g/t gold while grab samples of biotite-altered diorite host with no quartz veins but with 1% to 4% fine-grained disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite returned high grade assays of 6.72 g/t and 9.30 g/t gold. Goldfang, located 2.5 km east of the Goldhawk Zone, returned anomalous to high-grade copper and gold from grab samples with values ranging from 1.01 g/t to 5.93 g/t gold, up to 48 g/t silver and 2.34% copper.

Additionally, prospecting and mapping will focus on new high-priority targets identified throughout the survey area from the 73 line-kilometre induced polarization "IP" ground geophysical survey completed during the winter. The IP survey targeted three areas, the largest being over the west-northwesterly trending, gold bearing structural corridor that projects onto the Radisson Property and contains the Goldhawk and the Goldfang high-grade gold discoveries. LaSalle considers this area to be highly favourable for gold mineralization as it occurs where several prominent, regional structural features converge.

The geophysical survey also revealed several anomalous trends and targets in the Wisht area which occurs 2 km along strike to the west of the Goldhawk Zone at the intersection of the west-northwesterly trending gold structural corridor and the east-west trending Serpent ultramafic body. This area and along trend to the west includes the Taramac, South Flank and Leo mineralized occurrences which had returned grab samples grading up to 4.17 g/t gold, 3.36% copper and 21.20 g/t silver. Limited prospecting late last year also discovered zones of sericite schist interpreted by the Company to be favourable structures to host gold mineralization. These areas, along with several others, are targeted for systematic exploration in the upcoming field season.

Field Work and COVID-19 Protocols

The health and safety of the staff at site, and the communities in which the Company operates, is of paramount importance to LaSalle. All employees and contractors work according to the most recent government protocols on COVID-19 restrictions, which define the measures and constraints to be adopted in order to limit the risks associated with COVID-19, ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved in the exploration programs.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Alan Sexton, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration of LaSalle Exploration Corp., who is a non-independent qualified person for the technical disclosure as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About LaSalle Exploration Corp.:

LaSalle Exploration Corp..is an exploration company focused on less explored districts of the Abitibi, recognized for mining investment based on mineral potential, policy and success, and the developing Eeyou Itschee-James Bay region in Québec as well as the high-grade gold Blakelock and Egan properties located in northeastern Ontario. LaSalle Exploration Corp. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "LSX". Additional information about LaSalle can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lasallecorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

LaSalle Exploration Corp.

"Ian Campbell"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 647-3966

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87043