CopperBank Appoints Alan Wilson To Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, June 9, 2021 - Copperbank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank" or the "Company") (CSE:CBK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Wilson to the board of directors.

Alan is an economic geologist with thirty years' experience in the exploration for base and precious metal deposits globally, experience that has allowed him to develop a deep understanding of the critical role geology plays in assessment of ore potential at projects in all stages of development. Prior to establishing his own strategic and technical consulting business in 2019, Alan worked for a number of the worlds largest mining companies in increasingly senior technical and exploration management roles, culminating in the role of International Exploration Manager with Antofagasta plc from 2010 until 2019.

Alan obtained his PhD in Economic Geology at the University of Tasmania, Australia, in 2003, completing the first detailed geological and genetic study of the then-recently discovered Cadia alkalic gold-copper porphyry deposits of the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales, Australia. This work, which is widely published, and subsequent exploration and technical evaluations of alkalic porphyry systems throughout the Lachlan Fold Belt, British Columbia and other emerging terranes globally, has established Alan as a recognized technical and exploration expert in this type of deposit. He is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and a Fellow of the Geological Society of London, through which he holds Chartered Geologist accreditation.

CopperBank CEO, Gianni Kovacevic comments; "I have known Alan since the foundation of CopperBank in 2014 and we have had a positive collaboration these past years. Alan's deep understanding of copper porphyries, and in particular, his knowledge of the internal dynamics of the largest mining companies in the world will be a tremendous benefit to CopperBank's team as we carefully assess our evolving corporate opportunities."

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 325,000 incentive stock options (the "Options"), with an exercise price of $0.60. The Options can be exercised for a period of five years from the date of grant, are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and contain vesting provisions whereby 25% of the Options will vest six months from the date of grant and 25% vesting every six months thereafter.

About CopperBank

CopperBank is a Canadian exploration mining company focused on energy related metal exploration in The United States of America. The Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange - CSE- under the symbol "CBK".

