Lithium Chile Provides Operational Update on Its Argentinian Lithium Project

CALGARY, JUNE 09, 2021 - Lithium Chile Inc. ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") (TSXV:LITH) (OTC:LTMCF) is pleased to announce that significant progress has been made towards the drilling of the Company's initial production test well on its Arizaro property in Salta Province, Argentina.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Work program outlined and budget completed; - Total cost below forecast; - Drilling Contractor retained; - Senior consulting geologist 30+ years lithium experienced retained

The initial operational meeting was held within a week of signing the LOI (May 17, 2021 press release) and plans continue to unfold quickly. Once the definitive agreement is completed prior to July 12th, the Company hopes to begin drilling the production test well. Drilling should take approximately 8 weeks with a 30-day pumping test to follow. The test is designed to analyze and collect data from the target zone that will prove the potential commerciality of the aquifer identified in an earlier exploration program.

Steve Cochrane, President and CEO of Lithium Chile commented: "I am very pleased that our Argentinian team was established so quickly allowing us to initiate our production well drilling program. It is exciting that we now have two programs underway in two of the major countries forming the "Lithium Triangle." We are confident that this will create substantial shareholder value going forward."

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 71,900 hectares covering sections of 10 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile and now, 23,300 hectares in Argentina.

Lithium Chile also owns 5 properties, totaling 22,429 hectares, that are prospective for gold, silver and copper. Exploration efforts are continuing on Lithium Chile's Carmona gold/silver/copper property which lies in the heart of the Chilean mega porphyry gold/ silver/copper belt.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-BB under the symbol "LTMCF".

To find out more about Lithium Chile Inc., please contact Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca or alternately, Terry Walker VP Exploration email twalker@goldenrock.cl

