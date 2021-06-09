American Pacific Mining Presents the First Historical Compilation of Rock Geochemistry at the Madison Copper Gold Project
VANCOUVER, June 09, 2021 - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCQB: USGDF) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of recently compiled rock sample geochemistry for gold and copper at the Company's Madison Copper Gold Project (the "Madison Project"), located in Montana, USA. This comprehensive dataset has been compiled from all the available current and historical Kennecott Exploration and Broadway Gold data for the first time. All sample locations and data are located on land controlled by American Pacific.
The Company's wholly-owned Madison Project is currently under an earn-in with an option to joint venture agreement, whereby Kennecott Exploration Company ("Kennecott"), part of the Rio Tinto Group ("Rio Tinto"), may spend $30 million USD to earn up to 70% (see news release dated June 26, 2020).
Rock Geochemistry Compilation
American Pacific has compiled the historic surface rock samples and they are shown on the maps in Figures 1 and 2 below. This is the first time all of the historic data has been compiled and put into a visual format.
Eric Saderholm, President of American Pacific stated: "This newly compiled dataset shows the broad occurrences of mineralization found at the Madison Project. It is impressive and clearly shows high-grade gold and copper numbers distributed throughout the property. The higher-grade mineralization is hosted in a large array of different styles and textures including high-level quartz veins, iron-rich skarns, copper and gold bearing jasperoids and massive sulfides. The presence of these grades and values furthers the interest in the Madison Project and is a main driving component for accelerated exploration on rapidly evolving targets. Kennecott Exploration has mobilized equipment to Madison and are currently drilling. We anticipate a productive exploration year in 2021."
Figure 1: Gold values in surface rock sampling compilation. Rock samples showing gold distribution at Madison Project. Samples greater than 5 g/t Au are labelled.
Figure 2: Copper values in surface rock sampling compilation. Rock samples showing copper distribution at Madison Project. Samples greater than 1% Cu are labelled.
Table 1.
Madison Project. Rio Tinto/Kennecott Exploration Rock Sample Gold and Copper Values.
|SAMPLEID
|WGS84_LL_X
|WGS84_LL_Y
|SAMPLETYPE
|Au_ppm
|Cu_ppm
|40122150
|-112.308883
|45.692159
|Rock
|0.003
|20.6
|40122151
|-112.313598
|45.694446
|Rock
|0.07
|2430
|40122152
|-112.313598
|45.694446
|Rock
|0.044
|82.8
|40122153
|-112.312992
|45.69582
|Rock
|1.875
|2720
|40122154
|-112.311947
|45.695605
|Rock
|2.22
|840
|40122155
|-112.321905
|45.691691
|Rock
|0.008
|74.9
|40122156
|-112.321078
|45.690824
|Rock
|0.001
|30.4
|40122158
|-112.321241
|45.690455
|Rock
|0.005
|60.2
|40122159
|-112.317063
|45.691182
|Rock
|0.003
|27.4
|40122160
|-112.317587
|45.692205
|Rock
|0.08
|14
|40122161
|-112.322624
|45.693764
|Rock
|0.076
|49.2
|40122164
|-112.322655
|45.695846
|Rock
|0.612
|111.5
|40122165
|-112.328144
|45.697168
|Rock
|0.003
|9.8
|40122166
|-112.326704
|45.697782
|Rock
|0.022
|124
|40122167
|-112.326915
|45.698167
|Rock
|0.001
|7.7
|40122168
|-112.327488
|45.698381
|Rock
|0.92
|8490
|40122172
|-112.323956
|45.682887
|Rock
|1.83
|114
|40122173
|-112.326148
|45.682311
|Rock
|0.006
|75.6
|40122174
|-112.322371
|45.68018
|Rock
|0.004
|90.5
|40312292
|-112.302951
|45.68862
|Rock
|0.266
|8090
|40312293
|-112.302461
|45.687816
|Rock
|0.2
|28000
|40312294
|-112.306199
|45.689478
|Rock
|0.247
|4970
|40312295
|-112.306929
|45.690979
|Rock
|9
|7470
|40312296
|-112.309442
|45.691948
|Rock
|0.027
|65
|40312297
|-112.309906
|45.691246
|Rock
|0.073
|144.5
|40312298
|-112.309927
|45.692006
|Rock
|0.005
|40
|40312299
|-112.309442
|45.691948
|Rock
|0.005
|26.4
|40426543
|-112.306852
|45.687988
|Rock
|0.05
|29.6
|40426544
|-112.304951
|45.687664
|Rock
|7.09
|362
|40426545
|-112.308543
|45.689429
|Rock
|0.097
|7.7
|40426546
|-112.308137
|45.688683
|Rock
|0.03
|373
|40426547
|-112.309741
|45.689557
|Rock
|0.007
|17.6
|40426548
|-112.310825
|45.690174
|Rock
|0.498
|2050
|40426549
|-112.310942
|45.690478
|Rock
|0.819
|13750
|40426555
|-112.32668
|45.680551
|Rock
|0.013
|11.3
|40426556
|-112.316363
|45.697178
|Rock
|4.12
|48500
|40426557
|-112.318161
|45.698455
|Rock
|6.42
|3170
|40426564
|-112.332434
|45.684649
|Rock
|5.79
|452
|40426565
|-112.331334
|45.684725
|Rock
|0.007
|18.5
|40426566
|-112.332494
|45.679049
|Rock
|0.002
|41.1
|40426569
|-112.339027
|45.67452
|Rock
|0.005
|14.8
|40426571
|-112.336977
|45.676631
|Rock
|0.004
|17.1
|40426572
|-112.334289
|45.674001
|Rock
|0.019
|91.9
|40426573
|-112.335846
|45.673656
|Rock
|0.135
|49.6
|40426574
|-112.303055
|45.669285
|Rock
|0.151
|28.8
|40426575
|-112.310251
|45.673873
|Rock
|0.002
|67.5
|40426576
|-112.303409
|45.676773
|Rock
|0.011
|9.4
|40426577
|-112.305816
|45.678158
|Rock
|0.003
|4.2
|40426578
|-112.307966
|45.677828
|Rock
|0.003
|13.8
|40426579
|-112.310883
|45.680497
|Rock
|0.002
|6.8
|40426580
|-112.315119
|45.684699
|Rock
|0.003
|31.9
|40426581
|-112.33594
|45.693741
|Rock
|0.023
|57.4
|40426582
|-112.33594
|45.693741
|Rock
|0.003
|116.5
|40426583
|-112.335746
|45.693029
|Rock
|0.014
|32.4
|40426584
|-112.303202
|45.683358
|Rock
|0.033
|98.3
|40426704
|-112.32456
|45.69192
|Rock
|0.005
|4.2
|40426705
|-112.321108
|45.693082
|Rock
|13.15
|349
|40426706
|-112.321519
|45.693161
|Rock
|5.08
|53.8
|40426707
|-112.322306
|45.694987
|Rock
|0.016
|139.5
|40426709
|-112.330876
|45.697266
|Rock
|6.52
|983
|40426711
|-112.332063
|45.697384
|Rock
|1.085
|28.3
|40426712
|-112.330229
|45.698495
|Rock
|1.135
|96.8
|40426713
|-112.330276
|45.698905
|Rock
|0.16
|303
|40426714
|-112.322901
|45.685214
|Rock
|0.068
|14.5
|40426715
|-112.323976
|45.681867
|Rock
|1.93
|505
|40426716
|-112.323582
|45.681279
|Rock
|2.45
|729
|40426717
|-112.32416
|45.680305
|Rock
|48.5
|161
|40426718
|-112.314387
|45.697596
|Rock
|5.18
|16750
|40426719
|-112.315512
|45.697744
|Rock
|2.52
|15700
|40426720
|-112.314873
|45.698727
|Rock
|0.2
|486
|40426721
|-112.3162
|45.698733
|Rock
|0.139
|515
|40426723
|-112.328357
|45.684832
|Rock
|1.075
|34.3
|40426725
|-112.329092
|45.684871
|Rock
|0.018
|55.6
|40426729
|-112.331317
|45.674631
|Rock
|8.59
|77.7
|40426730
|-112.330744
|45.67477
|Rock
|0.431
|33.7
|40426732
|-112.304584
|45.670755
|Rock
|0.034
|10.3
|40426734
|-112.307008
|45.672558
|Rock
|0.004
|5.5
|40426735
|-112.308842
|45.67611
|Rock
|0.008
|23
|40426736
|-112.309764
|45.676634
|Rock
|0.952
|47400
|40426737
|-112.309114
|45.6785
|Rock
|0.01
|61.4
|40426738
|-112.312634
|45.682199
|Rock
|0.004
|15.9
|40426739
|-112.313612
|45.68296
|Rock
|0.015
|159.5
|40426740
|-112.315322
|45.685559
|Rock
|0.016
|40
|40426741
|-112.334346
|45.69034
|Rock
|7.43
|63.8
|40426742
|-112.333266
|45.69026
|Rock
|0.005
|27.2
|40426743
|-112.331484
|45.689994
|Rock
|0.011
|32.2
|40426744
|-112.298956
|45.683379
|Rock
|0.189
|178.5
|40426745
|-112.300335
|45.684973
|Rock
|0.031
|22.4
Results of Broadway Gold Rock Sampling and QA/QC Procedures can be Found Using the Following Website Link:
https://americanpacific.ca/projects/madison/madison-mine-rock-sample-database/
Rio Tinto/Kennecott Exploration Quality Assurance, Quality Control
Sample security
The measures taken to ensure sample security Samples were submitted to the ALS Global lab by the company personnel following the guidelines and procedures of the Rio Tinto Exploration (Kennecott). Only authorised personnel have attended the samples.
Analysis Suite for QA/QC
ALS Global ran ALS_RIODISPXAU_SPEC; ALSRIODISPXAU+RIOSPEC Supertrace multielement (ME-MS61L); Au by fire assay (Au-ICP21); RTX pXRF Cr, Nb, Si, Ta, Ti, Y, Zr(p-XRF-30 RT/p-XRF-30NDL); an RIOSPEC VNIR/SWIR spectra (TRSPEC-20/INTERP-11).
Audits or reviews
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data were reviewed by Kennecott Exploration personnel. Internal review of the drilling results by the company management is routinely used through the course of the project.
Standards
Two certified reference materials were use as standards for QA/QC and were provided by ALS Global and obtained from OREAS based in Australia. These standards were OREAS 504c and OREAS 524. These standards as well as blanks were inserted into the assay stream by Kennecott Exploration personnel with no input from American Pacific Mining.
Qualified Persons
Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm, P.Geo. and Philip Mulholland P.Geo, the designated Qualified Persons (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.
About American Pacific Mining Corp.
American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious metals explorer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group, which the Company acquired in 2020. For this transaction, American Pacific has been selected as a finalist in the S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories, including 'Deal of the Year,' the category in which American Pacific Mining is competing. The awards program is hosted by S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Also in the American Pacific's asset portfolio are the Gooseberry Gold-Silver project and the Tuscarora Gold project: two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA. The Company's mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.
On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.
"Warwick Smith"
CEO & Director
Corporate Office: Suite 910 - 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada
Contact Kristina Pillon, President, High Tide Consulting Corp., 604.908.1695 / Kristina@americanpacific.ca
